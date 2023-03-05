 Jalandhar: Graduation Ceremony at Innokids : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Jalandhar: Graduation Ceremony at Innokids

Jalandhar: Graduation Ceremony at Innokids

St Soldier students play Holi with children of Pinglaghar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A graduation ceremony was organised at Innokids. Students showcased a multi-hued programme on the occasion. The theme of the programme was ‘Home-Away-From School’. Dr Palak Gupta Bowry, Director, CSR, was the chief guest. Dr Palak wished them good luck for their future. Shallu Sehgal, principal, said the graduation ceremony had been organised to raise the spirit of the students.

Annual Sports meet at lyallpur

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised its annual sports meet with an aim of encouraging the students to develop sportsmanship. Bhushan Sharma, DGM (Jalandhar circle), PNB, was the chief guest. The event started with a speech by Dr SK Sood (Director, LKCTC) in which he highlighted the importance of sports day in today’s stressful life. A token of gratitude was presented to the chief guest by Sukhbir Singh Chatha director, academic affairs, KCL Group, SK Sood director, LKCTC, RS Deol deputy director, KCL Group, Kapil Kanwar, principal, School of Pharmacy, and Deepak Paul dean, HM. The overall trophy was won by the Department of CSE. The Department of Management was the first runner-up. Best sportsperson (men) prize went to Mahesh and among women to Kajal.

daviet celebrates NATIONAL SCIENCE DAY

DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET) celebrated the National Science Day. The event was graced by AS Dhaliwal, engineer-in-chief, smart city Jalandhar, Rajneesh Dogra, superintending engineer of B&R branch, smart city project, and Saurav Sandhu, SDO, Municipal Corporation, were the guests of honour. The keynote speaker was Dr Harleen Dahiya, associate professor of Physics at Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar. Dr Kanchan L Singh, head, Department of Applied Sciences, DAVIET, delivered the welcome address at the National Science Day celebration. In her speech, Dr Singh emphasised the need for unity and out-of-the-box thinking to find innovative solutions to the challenges faced by the country. AS Dhaliwal delivered a speech that highlighted the importance of recycling.

doaba college honours alumni

Former students of the college, Pankaj Sarpal, Kapil Bhatia, Gagan Arora and Puneet Thukral were honoured by Pradeep Bhandari, principal, Doaba College, and Prof Sandeep Chahal for their remarkable work, achievements, outstanding contribution and earning credit in various fields. Dr Bhandari said the friendship among the four is four decades old and is still intact. All four friends studied in different streams, but due to their common thoughts, they used to live together in the college. Addressing the students, Dr Bhandari said today all four friends were responsible citizens of the city. Pankaj Sarpal is in government service, Kapil Bhatia is an education consultant and career counselor, Gagan Arora is an entrepreneur and Puneet Thukral is a successful businessman.

students taken on Industrial Visit

Corporate Relation Cell of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering organised an industrial visit to provide students practical knowledge. This visit was specifically organised for the students of MBA. The students visited Century Plywood, Hoshiarpur. The purpose of the visit was to provide exposure of practical working environment. The students were acquainted with various production processes being carried out. They were explained about technological marvel of production of their product. Other than that, students also came to know about various requirements of various kinds of furniture. They were told that there are various dimensions of MDF board which are required for different kinds of furniture.

HMV Wins Medal at Dragon Boat c’ship

The dragon boat team of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya won 44 medals in 14th Senior National Dragon Boat Championship held in Karnataka. The team captain, Priya Saini, got seven, Pragati five, Manjot Kaur and Priyanka five, Gurulagandeep Kaur four, Anjali Sharma, Lalita, Pooja, Prabhjyoti, Harman and Priya Gill got three medals. As many as 44 medals were won by the team in 14 different events of dragon boat. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated the team and coach Amandeep Singh Khaira.

Industry-Academia Meet at kmv

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised an industry-academia meet on the college campus. The theme for this year’s meet was ‘Campus to Career-Exploring latest Skill Trends’. As many as 33 industry experts from different industries attended the occasion. This event celebrates the motto of KMV ‘Earn While You Learn’, in which students who have received excellent placements in various industries interact with the industry experts and share their experiences. The prominent industrial experts that graced the occasion were Ritu Sharma, Aman Madhok from Shrimann Hospital, Kanwaldeep Singh from New Ruby Hospital, Neha Waraich Grover from NWG Full Look Expert, Gurmukh Singh, HR manager, The Raddison, Hemant , co-owner, Hotel Cabbana, and Chef Sumit Chakarborty, executive chef, ITC Fortune. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi said various initiatives had been taken to design new courses and revise syllabi according to the skills required for various jobs in these sectors. During the event, the industry partners from sectors such as animation, artificial intelligence and data science, nutrition, exercise and health discussed the latest trends in the industry.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Influenza A subtype causing cough, fever, say ICMR experts; IMA advises against indiscriminate antibiotics use

2
Amritsar

Pvt airline to start Amritsar to Toronto, New York flights from April 6

3
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan supporters vandalise Laxmi Narayan temple in Australia

4
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

5
Delhi

Delhi excise policy case: CBI confronts Manish Sisodia with former secretary, ex-excise commissioner; agency looking for crucial missing file

6
Nation

China could be emboldened to launch across LAC, warns former US defence secretary

7
Delhi

Court extends Manish Sisodia's CBI custody till March 6; AAP leader alleges 'mental harassment'

8
Nation

No religious minority can freely live or practise its religion in Pakistan today: India at UN

9
Nation

‘World’s first’ bamboo crash barrier installed on Maharashtra highway, says Gadkari; calls it ‘remarkable achievement’

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams opposition parties for ‘fanning communal sentiment’

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Top News

Stronger ties good for regional stability, says Australian PM ahead of India visit

Stronger ties good for regional stability, says Australian PM ahead of India visit

Albanese to play Holi, join PM at fourth cricket Test match

US probe blames Maiden for kids’ death in Gambia

US probe blames Maiden for kids' death in Gambia

Gates hails India’s growth story, says ready to invest

Gates hails India's growth story, says ready to invest

No arbitrary crackdown: FM

No arbitrary crackdown: FM

EAM holds bilateral with Canadian counterpart

EAM holds bilateral with Canadian counterpart


Cities

View All

Lakshmi Vihar firing: 5 held with weapons

Lakshmi Vihar firing: 5 held with weapons

1 nabbed in Sikkim tourist death case

Days after clash, DC visits Goindwal jail

Man found dead at Darbar Sahib

Punjab and Haryana High Court tells govt to guard publishers of religious texts

High Court packs a punch, Panchkula road freed of protesters

High Court packs a punch, Panchkula road freed of protesters

2 students hurt in clash at Kharar college

MC plans to charge joints on area basis

High Court orders FIR, probe by special team

Spring Fest off to a colourful start in P'kula

CBI gets Sisodia’s custody for 2 more days, AAP protests

CBI gets Manish Sisodia's custody for 2 more days, AAP protests

Delhi L-G VK Saxena gives nod to training of 87 teachers in Finland

Graves damaged as bus ploughs through cemetery wall at Delhi’s Khan Market

DDA asks CBI to file FIR in Signature View Complex case

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

State’s first e-library set up in Hoshiarpur

Sarpanches join AAP

Forest land freed in Sultanpur Lodhi

On Day 2, folk dances steal the show, enthral audience

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Spa raided over flesh trade racket plaints

Illegal mining: Surprise raid at 2 villages in Ludhiana dist

Mystery shrouds elderly man’s death in Khanna

Ludhiana man dies by suicide, wife held

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Awareness rally on declining sex ratio at Pbi varsity

Golden jubilee reunion