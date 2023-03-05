Jalandhar: Graduation Ceremony at Innokids

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A graduation ceremony was organised at Innokids. Students showcased a multi-hued programme on the occasion. The theme of the programme was ‘Home-Away-From School’. Dr Palak Gupta Bowry, Director, CSR, was the chief guest. Dr Palak wished them good luck for their future. Shallu Sehgal, principal, said the graduation ceremony had been organised to raise the spirit of the students.

Annual Sports meet at lyallpur

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised its annual sports meet with an aim of encouraging the students to develop sportsmanship. Bhushan Sharma, DGM (Jalandhar circle), PNB, was the chief guest. The event started with a speech by Dr SK Sood (Director, LKCTC) in which he highlighted the importance of sports day in today’s stressful life. A token of gratitude was presented to the chief guest by Sukhbir Singh Chatha director, academic affairs, KCL Group, SK Sood director, LKCTC, RS Deol deputy director, KCL Group, Kapil Kanwar, principal, School of Pharmacy, and Deepak Paul dean, HM. The overall trophy was won by the Department of CSE. The Department of Management was the first runner-up. Best sportsperson (men) prize went to Mahesh and among women to Kajal.

daviet celebrates NATIONAL SCIENCE DAY

DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET) celebrated the National Science Day. The event was graced by AS Dhaliwal, engineer-in-chief, smart city Jalandhar, Rajneesh Dogra, superintending engineer of B&R branch, smart city project, and Saurav Sandhu, SDO, Municipal Corporation, were the guests of honour. The keynote speaker was Dr Harleen Dahiya, associate professor of Physics at Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar. Dr Kanchan L Singh, head, Department of Applied Sciences, DAVIET, delivered the welcome address at the National Science Day celebration. In her speech, Dr Singh emphasised the need for unity and out-of-the-box thinking to find innovative solutions to the challenges faced by the country. AS Dhaliwal delivered a speech that highlighted the importance of recycling.

doaba college honours alumni

Former students of the college, Pankaj Sarpal, Kapil Bhatia, Gagan Arora and Puneet Thukral were honoured by Pradeep Bhandari, principal, Doaba College, and Prof Sandeep Chahal for their remarkable work, achievements, outstanding contribution and earning credit in various fields. Dr Bhandari said the friendship among the four is four decades old and is still intact. All four friends studied in different streams, but due to their common thoughts, they used to live together in the college. Addressing the students, Dr Bhandari said today all four friends were responsible citizens of the city. Pankaj Sarpal is in government service, Kapil Bhatia is an education consultant and career counselor, Gagan Arora is an entrepreneur and Puneet Thukral is a successful businessman.

students taken on Industrial Visit

Corporate Relation Cell of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering organised an industrial visit to provide students practical knowledge. This visit was specifically organised for the students of MBA. The students visited Century Plywood, Hoshiarpur. The purpose of the visit was to provide exposure of practical working environment. The students were acquainted with various production processes being carried out. They were explained about technological marvel of production of their product. Other than that, students also came to know about various requirements of various kinds of furniture. They were told that there are various dimensions of MDF board which are required for different kinds of furniture.

HMV Wins Medal at Dragon Boat c’ship

The dragon boat team of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya won 44 medals in 14th Senior National Dragon Boat Championship held in Karnataka. The team captain, Priya Saini, got seven, Pragati five, Manjot Kaur and Priyanka five, Gurulagandeep Kaur four, Anjali Sharma, Lalita, Pooja, Prabhjyoti, Harman and Priya Gill got three medals. As many as 44 medals were won by the team in 14 different events of dragon boat. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated the team and coach Amandeep Singh Khaira.

Industry-Academia Meet at kmv

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised an industry-academia meet on the college campus. The theme for this year’s meet was ‘Campus to Career-Exploring latest Skill Trends’. As many as 33 industry experts from different industries attended the occasion. This event celebrates the motto of KMV ‘Earn While You Learn’, in which students who have received excellent placements in various industries interact with the industry experts and share their experiences. The prominent industrial experts that graced the occasion were Ritu Sharma, Aman Madhok from Shrimann Hospital, Kanwaldeep Singh from New Ruby Hospital, Neha Waraich Grover from NWG Full Look Expert, Gurmukh Singh, HR manager, The Raddison, Hemant , co-owner, Hotel Cabbana, and Chef Sumit Chakarborty, executive chef, ITC Fortune. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi said various initiatives had been taken to design new courses and revise syllabi according to the skills required for various jobs in these sectors. During the event, the industry partners from sectors such as animation, artificial intelligence and data science, nutrition, exercise and health discussed the latest trends in the industry.