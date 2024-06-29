Jalandhar hospital treats flat foot surgically

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 28

The problem of flat foot has been treated surgically at Orthonova Hospital, owner of the hospital and orthopaedic surgeon Dr Harprit Singh said.

He said that in this advanced technique, flat feet, complex problems and diseases of the feet were being treated with utmost precision by him and Dr Graham from the US.

Flat foot is a problem which affects about 20 per cent of Indians. In this condition, patients have flat sole and even walking and running is painful. Patients affected by this type of problem can neither join the police and the Army nor can they participate in any kind of athletics.

Dr Harprit said the surgery of flat feet is very complex. “A stent is inserted in the foot so that it can be corrected. After the surgery, the patient becomes fit to join the forces, participate in athletics and live their life without pain. Sometimes the knees and waist also get damaged due to the problem of flat feet and the way of walking of the person gets affected. The surgery also provides relief from this to a great extent.”

The stent used in the surgery is purchased from the US and is very expensive. During the operation, the stent is inserted in the patient’s foot with the help of a small hole without any incision, he added.

