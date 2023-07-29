Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman alleges graft in plot allotment

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 28

Claiming that he has moved a complaint against four persons who had sought a bribe of Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 50 lakh from plot allottees in two separate cases, Chairman of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust Jagtar Singh Sanghera said the matter had been forwarded to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for suitable action.

Sanghera said four persons, including two officials and two unofficial persons, had sought the bribe. “In one case, two plots were allotted for a consideration and Rs 1.5 crore bribe was taken. The second case is also of allotment of plot in which Rs 50 lakh was taken as bribe. I have conducted an inquiry at my level but now it is for the high command to decide as to how to go about it. Till the matter remains under investigation, I shall not reveal any further details,” he said.

During cross-questioning by the media, Sanghera, however, revealed that even if some persons were found associated with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), they won’t be spared. “We shall follow zero tolerance against corruption and shall act against anyone found indulging in such an act,” said the JIT Chairman.

The Chairman said that some retired engineers too could be taken to task as they got constructed only an 11-feet wide road in Master Gurbanta S Enclave while promising a 45-feet wide road to the allottees. “They went into litigation and we have had to repay double the amount. But we shall definitely acquire some more area and make the road 45 feet wide as promised. We shall be evicting some 186 people from Qazi Mandi and offering them 1.5 or 2 marla plots for some smaller consideration. Our talks are on with them. Once done, we shall connect it with a 60-feet wide road from Surya Enclave side directly to city via Domoria railway overbridge,” he said.

Sanghera listed out the achievements of JIT since his joining in November 14, 2022: “We have managed to get most properties which were on mortgage released. Our financial position is still bad but definitely improving. As against an earning of Rs 8 crore in seven months earlier, the JIT has got an income of Rs 16 crore for the same period since November last. Some chronic cases which were lying pending since 2007 regarding plot transfer and other matters have also been resolved. We have recovered most missing files. But I still have some applications of such complaints.”