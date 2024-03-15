 Jalandhar: Industrial visit : The Tribune India

Jalandhar: Industrial visit

Students of Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions during an industrial visit to Sachdeva Stocks Pvt Ltd, Hoshiarpur.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions, Loharan, organised an industrial visit to Sachdeva Stocks Pvt Ltd, Hoshiarpur. Led by Paramjit Singh Sachdeva, managing director, and Ranbir Singh Sachdeva, CEO, students from various management classes, including BCom, BBA, and MBA, delved into the intricacies of trading and share market dynamics. The visit highlighted the company’s commitment to educating customers on navigating the complexities of the stock market to amass wealth through strategic investments. Under the guidance of assistant professors Pankaj Salhotra, Minal Verma, Divakar Joshi, and Anuradha Sharma, students were exposed to first hand experiences in documentation, customer engagement, and market analysis.

IKGPTU’s Athletics Meet opens

Students of the IK Gujral Punjab Technical University take part in the Inter College Athletics Meet. Tribune photo

The 25th annual inter-college athletics meet started on Thursday at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University’s main campus on Kapurthala road. Competitions in 16 games of men’s and women’s categories will continue for two consecutive days. More than 600 budding champions, players of various sports from the university’s affiliated colleges across the state and the university’s own campus are participating in the competition. Vice-Chancellor Susheel Mittal was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the athletics meet. During the opening, the sound of firecrackers and the band of BSF soldiers filled the enthusiasm of hundreds of players present on the field. In the meet, the university has associated 40 coaches for transparent results.

World Consumer Rights Day

The Department of Mechanical Engineering’s BIS Club at DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology celebrated World Consumer Rights Day with a unique ‘Youth to Youth Connect’ programme in collaboration with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The programme aimed to instil quality consciousness among students and provide personalised exposure to BIS activities. Tilak Raj, director and head of BIS Jammu and Kashmir branch office, emphasised the significance of quality consciousness, urging youth involvement in setting new standards. Ashish Kumar Dwivedi, guest of honour and standard promotion officer of BIS, highlighted the bureau’s role in safeguarding consumer interests and commended DAVIET’s efforts. Dr Sanjeev Naval, principal of DAVIET, discussed the transformative power of quality education and AI’s challenges, emphasising BIS’s role in ensuring standards.

Engineering students visit cold store

Under the leadership of principal Jagroop Singh and guidance of Rajeev Bhatia, HoD, the students of Civil Engineering Department at Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, Jalandhar, visited Kapoor Farms and Cold Stores at Kapurthala. The visit was arranged to give practical exposure to the budding engineers about fabrication and erecting of steel structures under their curriculum. In this visit, three different types of cold storage buildings, constructed with different technologies, were shown to the students. Rajesh Kumar and Kanav Mahajan (lecturers) explained the installation and fabrication of steel trusses of different spans. Combination of different steel sections and connections with welded and riveted processes were also explained. The students took keen interest in understanding the process involved in cold storages to store the potatoes.

GK Activity for students

Eklavya School organised a GK activity for students. It gave the students a chance to enhance their knowledge for various national symbols. Students from class UKG and 1st enthusiastically took part in GK activity. Eklavya School chairman JK Gupta said kids should have basic general knowledge about India so they can understand the current events and have context about how the country runs. Seema Handa, director of Eklavya School, said it intends to empower the students with knowledge and create interest and curiosity to collect information related to different fields. School principal Komal Arora and administrator Dimple Malhotra said it helps in the holistic development of children by building self-confidence.

Nanakshahi new year celebrated

All schools/colleges under the CKD celebrated Nanakshahi New Year at Gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib in Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, GT Road. Chief Khalsa Diwan president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and several members of the CKD were in attendance at the celebrations. Dr Nijjer encouraged the children to connect with their religion and rich heritage. During the event, Dharma Prachar Committee member Tarlochan Singh and principal Mandeep Singh highlighted the importance of Chet month in Sikh history.

