Jalandhar: Inner Wheel organises district award function

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 9

The Inner Wheel District 307 organised its annual district award function ‘Gungaan — The Appreciation’ on Sunday at a private hotel here. Forty clubs participated in the event.

District chairman (2021-22) Guninder Kaur appreciated all clubs for doing best projects towards all the verticals of SHEROES and the International Inner Wheel Theme — Pink First.

She said during her tenure 650 free mammography tests were done by many clubs of the district. “Cervical cancer vaccination camps were also organised. Approximately, 3,000 saplings were planted and 1,000 eco bricks were made by the clubs. Besides, 75 sewing machines were given to the needy girls to help them to earn a livelihood and 43 cycles were given to the needy girl students,” she added.

District chairman gave awards to the clubs for the best projects and appreciated them to do more in the coming year. Inner Wheel Club of Phagwara, Ludhiana, Jammu, Jammu Tawi, Pathankot Greater, Ludhiana Mid Town, Jalandhar, Jalandhar West, Jalandhar Elite, Amritsar, Amritsar Mid Town, Una, Una Umang, Palampur won many awards.

Presidents Jyoti Vaid, Anita Chawla, Saroj Pabbi, Ranbir Kaur, Reeta Madaan, Poonam Saini, Nitika Jamwal, Suman Puri, Anuradha Verma Lampy Ahluwalia won the best and outstanding presidents awards. All the clubs were also given appreciation certificates.