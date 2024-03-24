 Jalandhar: Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Jalandhar: Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions
Campus notes

Jalandhar: Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions

Jalandhar: Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions


Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions and Innocent Hearts College of Education remembered martyrs and paid tributes to the sacrifices of revolutionaries — Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar. On the occasion, patriotic songs were sung, poetry recitation was done and painting exhibitions were held by the students in which they praised the sacrifices made by these freedom fighters. In the competitions, Tamanna, Neelam and Priyanka topped the poetry competition. In the painting competition, Daisy won the first prize. A play based on the personality traits of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev was staged by the NSS volunteers, recreating various heroic events related to the Indian freedom struggle. A slogan writing competition on the theme ‘’Reviving the slogans of immortal Indian freedom fighters’’ was also organised.

Sanskriti KMV School

Sanskriti KMV School, in solemn remembrance of the valiant sacrifice of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, observed shaheedi diwas with a series of educational and tribute-paying activities. Various activities were organised honouring the martyrs’’ legacy including slogan writing, chart presentations, biography exploration, card creation, and poem composition. Students actively participated, delving into the lives and ideals of the revolutionaries. Principal Rachna Monga emphasised that the commemoration of shaheedi diwas serves as a poignant reminder of our duty towards our nation and its eternal gratitude towards those who selflessly fought for its freedom.

GNDU Regional Campus

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, GNDU Regional Campus at Ladhewali, remembered the martyrs and organised a special programme to commemorate the sacrifices made by freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev by putting up their photograph. Dr Namarta Joshi, head of the department, discussed about the significance of patriotism, calling Bhagat Singh a beacon of courage. She stated that martyrdom day is not a day of mourning but a day of inspiration for the youth to sacrifice for their nation.

Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala

To pay homage to the martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their Martyrdom day, a plethora of activities observing the day as ‘’Youth Empowerment Day’’ were conducted at Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala. The Department of Social Sciences and Youth Service Club organised youth-inspiring activities like declamation, nukkad natak, patriotic song, presentation of Prasar Bharti documentary and a talk delivered by Seema Rani, head, Social Sciences Department. These activities highlighted Bhagat Singh’’s ideology and memorable life incidents to motivate young students to contribute their services for the welfare of the nation. NCC cadets and ANO Dr Rajwinder Kaur from the NCC unit of the college paid their floral tributes to Bhagat Singh at Bhagat Singh Chowk. Principal Archna Garg appreciated the efforts done by the organisers.

Apeejay College of Fine Arts

The NSS wing and Department of Social Sciences of Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised various activities on the martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh to acquaint students with important aspects of his life. Principal Neerja Dhingra expressing her views on the subject said it was necessary to acquaint today’’s young generation with the great patriots who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of their country. They must understand their duties towards their nation as well along with enjoying the rights the nation offers today. Students of various departments of the college made posters based on the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Sandeep and Deeksha introduced the students to the various achievements of Bhagat Singh and the student, Gursimran, recited a poem. Dr Dhingra appreciated the efforts of the dean of NSS wing and faculty of Department of Social Sciences for organising these activities.

CT Group

CT Group paid homage to the valiant freedom fighters of India on Shaheedi Diwas through a series of impactful events aimed at honouring their sacrifices and promoting community service. The commemorative event, organised under the auspices of the Department of Student Welfare, saw enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, and guests. The event commenced with a noble act of service as CT Group, in collaboration with Civil Hospital, Disha Deep NGO, and Bhagat Singh Vivekananda Vichar Manch, organised a blood donation camp. The initiative aimed at contributing to the noble cause of saving lives while honouring the spirit of selflessness exemplified by our freedom fighters. Students showcased their creativity and cultural pride in a turban-tying competition. Participants displayed their skills in styling turbans in elaborate and traditional styles, symbolising unity and heritage. Adding a touch of drama and social awareness, a thought-provoking nukkad natak (street play) was performed.

