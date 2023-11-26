 Jalandhar: Innocent Hearts school : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Jalandhar: Innocent Hearts school

Students of Innocent Hearts School during the fun fair in Jalandhar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A glimpse of Indian culture was seen in the colourful cultural programme presented by the students on the theme ‘Incredible India’ in a fun fair organised at Innocent Hearts, Green Model Town and Loharan. The chief guests at Green Model Town branch were Dr Chander Bowry (MD, Medical Services, Innocent Hearts Group) and Dr Rohan Bowry (Deputy Director Medical Services, Innocent Hearts Group) while the guests of honour were Shailza and Varinder Pal (social workers). The students portrayed how the soldiers work for the country and expressed pride on their nation on the successful smooth landing of Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan through performances. The kids enjoyed the puppet show, kids’ zone, foodie gourmet and game zone.

Guru Nanak College of Education

The Green Committee of Montgomery Guru Nanak College of Education celebrated ‘World Environment Protection Day’ in the college premises. Posters were displayed in the college premises to make people aware about the urgent need to take positive actions to protect the environment. Principal Neelu Jhanji flagged-off the rally organised by the students in the city to spread the message. Several bird houses and nests were placed at multiple places in the college premises as well.

State Public School

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised an inter-house Shabad Gyan competition on the occasion of Gurpurb. All four houses enthusiastically participated in the event. The students mesmerised the listeners and Sahibzada Fateh Singh House was crowned as the winner of the competition. Principal Savina Bahl appreciated the efforts of all participants and wished the entire community on the occasion.

The Nobel School

To assert values, morals, principles and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev ji, The Nobel School celebrated 554th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak. The spiritual ambience of devotional ‘Shabads’ and ‘Ardas’ sparked a religious fervour in the air. Students spoke about the life history of Guru Nanak. Sakhis, poems, speeches and kirtan were the special features of the celebration. After ‘Ardaas’ prasad was distributed to everyone in school. The devotional chants added to the spiritual ambience, which was attended by Chairman C L Kochher, Managing Director Kumar Shiv Kochhar and Principal Sangeet Kumar.

St Soldier Group of Institutions

St Soldier Group of Institutions organised its annual fete at St Soldier Main Campus, near NIT. Around 42,000 students, 2500 staff members and parents participated in the event. The fete was inaugurated by Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku, SSP (Rural) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, Chairman Anil Chopra, Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra, Sunil Chopra (Chairman, Sacred Heart School), Prince Chopra, Managing Directors, Col RK Khanna, and Manhar Arora. Students displayed their talent by participating in healthy baby show, fancy dress, modelling, gidha, bhangra, and dance competitions. Working and non-working models were prepared by the students and they also explained about their scientific approach. In the art and craft exhibition, on the theme of saving environment, best out of waste was the centre of attraction. Apart from this, around 100 food stalls, game stalls and various rides were set up. Rohit, a student of Class XII from New Defence Colony branch of the school was the winner of the title ‘Mele da Badshah’.


