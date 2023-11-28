Jalandhar: InnoKids School

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Guru Nanak Prakash Purb was celebrated at InnoKids, the pre-primary branch of Innocent Hearts School. On the occasion, kids came dressed in traditional attires. They were enlightened about the life of Guru Nanak and the lessons preached by him. The students were taken to visit a gurdwara, to develop religious, spiritual and moral values in them. They chanted ‘Satnaam Waheguru’ and enjoyed listening to the kirtan. Granthi Singh explained the meaning of ‘Naam Japo, Vand Chhako, Kirat Karo’ to the children.

PCM SD College for Women

The NCC cadets of PCM SD College for Women participated in a cloth collection drive organised by Jalandhar Smart City and Reap Benefit Foundation in collaboration with Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar. The objective of the drive was to engage youth in creating a circular economy for textile waste by giving away old clothes. Self-help groups seek to up-cycle the collected clothes to produce utilitarian products like cloth bags and other productive items as part of ‘Project Navjeevan’. In a bid to preserve the environment, this initiative would help in generating income for the self-help groups by selling utility products and in reducing textile garbage from being dumped. Preetkiran Kaur (smart city fellow, Jalandhar Smart City Limited), Bharat Bansal (programme manager, Reap Benefit Foundation) and Captain Priya Mahajan (associate NCC officer) motivated the cadets and the college students to participate in the noble cause. More than 100 students registered themselves for this drive and contributed old unused clothes. They also collected unused clothes from the local residents of their respective areas. Principal Pooja Prashar applauded the efforts of the NCC cadets.

Lyallpur Khalsa College

On the occasion of Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak, an event was organised by the Post Graduate Department of Punjabi of Lyallpur Khalsa College. Simranjit Singh from Canada and Jatinder Singh from the US participated in the event as special guests. Principal Jaspal Singh said that Guru Nanak’s verses motivate us to serve humanity and also encourage us to be good human beings. Head of the Department Dr Surinder Pal Mand said Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Bani is recorded in 19 ragas in the Guru Granth Sahib. He gave a new direction to the world through his poetry and ‘Asa Di Vaar’, ‘Japu Ji’ and ‘Siddha Gosht’ are some of his masterpieces.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya’s PG Department of Botany organised an educational visit to Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. The students visited the Crop Improvement Museum, where Dr Saxena gave a detailed tour of the department and the museum. He explained the history of crop improvement, different techniques used in plant breeding and how it helps in increasing the crop yield. Students learnt about the different varieties of cereals, pseudo cereals, legumes, cotton, mustard, flex, linseed etc. They also visited the Dr Uppal Soil Science Museum, where Dr Vijay Kant Singh, Pedologist (Department of Soil Sciences) enlightened the students about the museum, which serves as a tool for teaching and research in the field of soil and water conservation, fertility management and soil resource inventory. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi applauded the efforts of the faculty members.

Ivy World Play School

Ivy World Play School celebrated the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. The festivities commenced with Sukhmani Sahib Path, followed by Shabad kirtan. The event not only showcased the spiritual essence of Guru Nanak’s teachings but also emphasised the importance of cultural understanding among the young learners. A communal langar was served, bringing together students, families, and community members in a harmonious celebration.

The Gurukul School

Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated with great enthusiasm at The Gurukul School. On the occasion, a special assembly was organised, wherein the students presented the life story of Guru Nanak and his teachings through speeches and poems. Calligraphy competition (Punjabi) for classes I to V and essay writing competition for classes VI to X were organised. School Director Sushma Handa and Principal Radha Gakhar congratulated everyone on the occasion.

Baba Bhag Singh International School

The 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak was celebrated at Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School under the guidance of Principal Ranjeet Singh. A special assembly was conducted by the students to mark the occasion. The students came dressed in traditional attires and the assembly commenced with a prayer, followed by a demonstration of the customary ‘Prabhatferi’ (a morning procession). It was followed by JapJi Sahib, Aasa Di Vaar, Kavishri, Kirtan and Ardas. Students also recited gurbani and Guru Nanak’s teachings were shared with them. Secretary Hardaman Singh shared his views and applauded the principal, staff and students for organising the event.