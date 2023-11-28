 Jalandhar: InnoKids School : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Campus notes

Jalandhar: InnoKids School

Jalandhar: InnoKids School


Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Guru Nanak Prakash Purb was celebrated at InnoKids, the pre-primary branch of Innocent Hearts School. On the occasion, kids came dressed in traditional attires. They were enlightened about the life of Guru Nanak and the lessons preached by him. The students were taken to visit a gurdwara, to develop religious, spiritual and moral values in them. They chanted ‘Satnaam Waheguru’ and enjoyed listening to the kirtan. Granthi Singh explained the meaning of ‘Naam Japo, Vand Chhako, Kirat Karo’ to the children.

PCM SD College for Women

The NCC cadets of PCM SD College for Women participated in a cloth collection drive organised by Jalandhar Smart City and Reap Benefit Foundation in collaboration with Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar. The objective of the drive was to engage youth in creating a circular economy for textile waste by giving away old clothes. Self-help groups seek to up-cycle the collected clothes to produce utilitarian products like cloth bags and other productive items as part of ‘Project Navjeevan’. In a bid to preserve the environment, this initiative would help in generating income for the self-help groups by selling utility products and in reducing textile garbage from being dumped. Preetkiran Kaur (smart city fellow, Jalandhar Smart City Limited), Bharat Bansal (programme manager, Reap Benefit Foundation) and Captain Priya Mahajan (associate NCC officer) motivated the cadets and the college students to participate in the noble cause. More than 100 students registered themselves for this drive and contributed old unused clothes. They also collected unused clothes from the local residents of their respective areas. Principal Pooja Prashar applauded the efforts of the NCC cadets.

Lyallpur Khalsa College

On the occasion of Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak, an event was organised by the Post Graduate Department of Punjabi of Lyallpur Khalsa College. Simranjit Singh from Canada and Jatinder Singh from the US participated in the event as special guests. Principal Jaspal Singh said that Guru Nanak’s verses motivate us to serve humanity and also encourage us to be good human beings. Head of the Department Dr Surinder Pal Mand said Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Bani is recorded in 19 ragas in the Guru Granth Sahib. He gave a new direction to the world through his poetry and ‘Asa Di Vaar’, ‘Japu Ji’ and ‘Siddha Gosht’ are some of his masterpieces.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya’s PG Department of Botany organised an educational visit to Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. The students visited the Crop Improvement Museum, where Dr Saxena gave a detailed tour of the department and the museum. He explained the history of crop improvement, different techniques used in plant breeding and how it helps in increasing the crop yield. Students learnt about the different varieties of cereals, pseudo cereals, legumes, cotton, mustard, flex, linseed etc. They also visited the Dr Uppal Soil Science Museum, where Dr Vijay Kant Singh, Pedologist (Department of Soil Sciences) enlightened the students about the museum, which serves as a tool for teaching and research in the field of soil and water conservation, fertility management and soil resource inventory. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi applauded the efforts of the faculty members.

Ivy World Play School

Ivy World Play School celebrated the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. The festivities commenced with Sukhmani Sahib Path, followed by Shabad kirtan. The event not only showcased the spiritual essence of Guru Nanak’s teachings but also emphasised the importance of cultural understanding among the young learners. A communal langar was served, bringing together students, families, and community members in a harmonious celebration.

The Gurukul School

Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated with great enthusiasm at The Gurukul School. On the occasion, a special assembly was organised, wherein the students presented the life story of Guru Nanak and his teachings through speeches and poems. Calligraphy competition (Punjabi) for classes I to V and essay writing competition for classes VI to X were organised. School Director Sushma Handa and Principal Radha Gakhar congratulated everyone on the occasion.

Baba Bhag Singh International School

The 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak was celebrated at Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School under the guidance of Principal Ranjeet Singh. A special assembly was conducted by the students to mark the occasion. The students came dressed in traditional attires and the assembly commenced with a prayer, followed by a demonstration of the customary ‘Prabhatferi’ (a morning procession). It was followed by JapJi Sahib, Aasa Di Vaar, Kavishri, Kirtan and Ardas. Students also recited gurbani and Guru Nanak’s teachings were shared with them. Secretary Hardaman Singh shared his views and applauded the principal, staff and students for organising the event.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara

2
Delhi

Sharpshooters of Arshdeep Singh gang, tasked with killing Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, arrested in Delhi

3
India

Malaysia to grant visa-free entry to Indians

4
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rat-hole mining experts called in for drilling through debris, 36 metre of vertical boring done

5
Entertainment

Karan Deol shares adorable picture with Dharmendra, wife Drisha Acharya, pens gratitude note on birthday

6
Uttarakhand

Vertical boring done up to 31 metres, rat-hole miners arrive for manual horizontal drilling

7
Punjab

PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak Jayanti

8
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt is latest victim of deepfake video after Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Kajol

9
Diaspora

UK cop convicted of misconduct for mimicking woman's Indian accent

10
Sports

Shubman Gill named Gujarat Titans captain

Don't Miss

View All
After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Top News

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins

0.9 metre dug in two hours | Camp set up at Silkyara site fo...

At site, top PMO official assures safe evacuation

Uttarakhand: At site, top PMO official assures safe evacuation Uttarakhand: At site, top PMO official assures safe evacuation

India cooperating with US probe in Pannu case: Envoy

India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy

Says Canada yet to provide ‘specific inputs’ in Nijjar case

Woman jailed for 40 years for allowing her lover to sexually abuse her 7-year-old daughter

Woman jailed for 40 years for allowing her lover to sexually abuse her 7-year-old daughter

The trial was held against the mother alone as the prime acc...

American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu

American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu

Sandhu received a warm welcome at the Hicksville gurdwara ag...


Cities

View All

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

Thousands offer prayers at Golden Temple to mark Guru Nanak's Parkash Purb

Gurpurb celebrated with gaiety, fervour in Amritsar

344 board train from Amritsar to Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded

Amritsar MC floats tender to aid tourist police project

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Commuters take detours in Mohali

Farmers celebrate Gurpurb at protest site in Panchkula

Banwarilal Purohit pays obeisance at Sector 8 gurdwara

Haryana CM inaugurates parking at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

Nine flights to Delhi diverted due to bad weather

16 flights to Delhi diverted due to bad weather

Parts of Delhi-NCR receive light rainfall, IMD predicts hailstorm

Delhi air quality nears 'severe' zone

MBA, LLB students among 9 held for drug trafficking in Noida; marijuana, cocaine among other drugs seized

Sharpshooters of Arshdeep Singh gang, tasked with killing Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, arrested in Delhi

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Department starts weekly organic mandi

Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra: 200 pilgrims leave for Hazur Sahib via train

Admn to go ahead with ‘mohalla’ celebrations

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Van flagged off to spread awareness among people on Central schemes

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Now, repeated offenders to mark attendance at police stations

Homeless sleep on footpaths as night shelters yet to be opened in Ludhiana

10 dengue cases reported from Ludhiana district

Man dies as car falls into village pond

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Sakhi narration competition marks Guru Nanak Jayanti in Patiala

Gurpurb celebrated with religious fervour

Night shelter in Sirhind fails to serve purpose as many unaware of facility

Open university commemorates Constitution Day