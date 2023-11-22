Jalandhar, Jamshedpur schools enter quarters

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 21

Former champions Government Model School, Jalandhar, defeated Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa School, Baba Bakala, (6-1) and Kishtij High School, Jamshedpur, defeated Sophia Convent School, Sonepat, (5-4) to make it to the quarterfinals of the 17th All-India Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament at Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium here this evening.

Today’s fixtures Government Model School, Sector 37, Chandigarh, v/s Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow

Government School, Mohali, vs State Sports Hostel, Lucknow

Kishtij School captain Atish Dodrai scored a hat-trick. Government Model School, Sector 37, Chandigarh, beat Army Boys Sports Company, Bangalore, (5-0) on the third day of the ongoing tournament at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium.

In the fourth match, Government School, Kurali, defeated Government School, Mohali, (4-1) to register their first win in the tournament.

The first match of the third day was played in Pool A between Government Model School, Jalandhar, and Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa School, Baba Bakala. Rajinder Singh scored in the 6th minute and Dilraj Singh scored in the 9th minute for Government Model School, Jalandhar, to take the tally 2-0. In the 35th minute of the game, Baba Bakala’s Lalpreet Singh scored to make the tally 2-1. Dilraj Singh (38th minute), Manmeet Singh (39th minute), Prabhdeep Singh (42nd minute) and Rajinder Singh (51st minute) hit the goals to win the match (6-1).

Harpreet Singh, captain of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa School, Baba Bakala, was declared the man of the match and awarded with the hockey stick.

In the second match in Pool B, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, Chandigarh, defeated Army Boys Sports Company, Bangalore, (5-0) and secured three points.

The third match was played between Kishtij High School, Jamshedpur, and Sophia Convent School, Sonepat, in Pool D. In the 8th minute of the game, Atish Dodrai, captain of Kishtij School, opened the account by scoring a goal through a penalty corner. In the 33rd minute, Jamshedpur’s Deepak Sorang scored a penalty corner to take the tally 2-0. In the 44th and 45th minutes of the game, Sonepat’s Rahul and Manav Pal scored two consecutive goals to bring the team to a 2-2 draw. In the 48th and 49th minutes of the game, Kishtij School captain Atish Dodrai scored two consecutive goals to take the tally 4-2. Sonepat’s Manu Malik scored in the 55th minute and Nithan in the 57th minute to level the score (4-4). Jamshedpur’s Satyam Pandey scored in the last minute of the game to lead his team to a 5-4 win to top Pool D and make it to the quarterfinals.

The fourth match was played in Pool C between Government School, Mohali, and Government School, Kurali. In the 14th minute of the game, Kurali’s Amandeep scored a penalty corner to take the tally 1-0. In the 16th minute of the game, Mohali’s Charanjit Singh scored a field goal to take the tally 1-1. In the 22nd minute, Kurali’s Arshdeep Singh hit a goal to make the score 2-1. In the 33rd minute of the game, Kurali’s captain Gursevak Singh scored a goal (3-1). In the 39th minute, Gursevak Singh of Kurali scored another goal to take the tally (4-1) and win the match and bag three points.

