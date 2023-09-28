Jalandhar: Kala Utsav at Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A two-day district-level Kala Utsav was concluded at Kanya Maha Vidyalaya. The event was organised in collaboration with the District Education Office. On the second and last day of the festival, competitions in classical dance, folk dance, instrumental, melodic and percussive were organised. By participating enthusiastically in all these activities, all the participants displayed their creativity. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi was the chief guest of the valedictory session. Addressing the participants, she averred that there is definitely some art hidden within every person and one should identify it in time and move ahead. She further maintained that such events prove to be very effective for students to showcase their talent. Principal honoured all the winners with awards and inspired them to keep moving forward. In the folk dance category, Sidak Singh stood first, Manveer Singh second and Ansh Mehta stood third, whereas in the girls category, Daniya stood first, Vidhita Sharma second and Gurleen Kaur stood third.

Guest lecture on agriculture growth

The PG Department of Economics, Lyallpur Khalsa College, organised a guest lecture on ‘Agriculture growth, poverty and inequality’. Dr Kamal Vaata, a renowned economist from Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, was the chief guest and speaker of the event. He apprised the audience about the growth targets and ground reality of agriculture and poverty, inequality related to it. Starting with the global scenario, he explained that countries having higher targets of growth are reeling with poverty as growth has led to poverty worldwide. He quoted world inequality report which says that the poorest 50 per cent have only 2 per cent of wealth. The richest 10 per cent have 76 per cent wealth. India is having highest level of inequality as it has adopted jump strategy from agriculture to services, said Dr Vatta.

Pharmacists Day Celebrated

The School of Pharmacy at Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised a poster-making and slogan-writing competition for B Pharmacy and D Pharmacy students. The theme for the event was “Pharmacists strengthening health systems.” The event was coordinated by Prachi Sharma. The first prize for poster-making was awarded to Prabhjot Owaan, and the slogan writing prize went to Navdeep. The second prize was bagged by Harshdeep Kaur in poster-making and Neelam in slogan writing. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, director, congratulated the winners and appreciated the department for organising such an event. They also encouraged the pharmacy department to conduct more events in the future for the growth of the students.

Declamation Contest at PTU

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU)’s Department of Journalism and Mass Communication organised a declamation contest. Professor Ranbir Singh, head of the department, commands the organising team. The objective behind this competition was to help the participants enhance their public speaking, articulation, and presentation skills. Prof Ranbir Singh shared that when apt research and strong opinions meet, then the stages raise great orators. Infact, participants gain a deeper understanding of media and the role of media in democracy. Dr Vandana Nathani, assistant professor, chemistry, judged the event. She said that competing helps the students build self-confidence and overcome stage fright. The event was hosted by Kiran and Anushka, students of the journalism department.

World Tourism Day celebrated

World Tourism Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at St Soldier Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology. Principal Sandeep Lohani said that in the year 1970 the United Nations World Tourism Organisation decided to celebrate Tourism Day every year on September 27. Kirti Sharma, head of department, said this year the theme of Tourism Day was ‘Tourism and Green Investment’ and under this theme, rangoli, poster-making, tile decoration, quiz, state-wise cultural activities, speech, poetry composition, etc. were organised. In rangoli, Kiran, Rajni, Jasveer got first place, Nisha Kalyani, Mohit and Komalpreet got second place and Karanveer, Taneja, Loveleen got third, in poster-making, Nisha Kalyani got first position, Bhupinder and Chetan got second, Rajvinder and Jasvir third. Group chairman Anil Chopra and vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra congratulated all the hospitality professionals on the occasion of World Tourism Day. They appreciated the efforts being made by the institute in the field of tourism.

Workshop on Fruits, Veggie Carving

GNA University organised a workshop on fruits and vegetable carving by chef SK Katnoriya, assistant professor, GNA University, Phagwara. The objective of this workshop was to create an aesthetic sense among students and introduce them to the craft of creating eye-catching sculptures from a variety of ingredients and to make them familiar with the skill of displaying food. Chef Katnoriya had an interactive session with students and they got an opportunity to learn about the current trends in carving. The chef explained how different forms of carving have become the most popular art across the globe. He even shared that there are lots of carving experimentation happening with a variety of ingredients like ice, meat and chocolate etc.

Students-ISRO scientist’s virtual meet

A virtual meet was organised for Class X to XII science students of Swami Sant Dass Public School with eminent scientist from ISRO Radha Krishna Kavuluru. The learned personality is a scientist at National Remote Sensing Centre, ISRO. The students and teachers interacted with the scientist and he gave a presentation on career options for scientific research and entrance into renowned space agencies. The students got a glimpse of his stint at Antarctica and various research operations. The session concluded with a question answer session in which Radha Krishna clarified queries related to Chandrayaan, astronomical equipment, scientific temperament and future space exploration programmes.