Jalandhar: Kanya Maha Vidyalaya's softball team bagged silver medal in the Inter-University Softball Championship. The students - Khushdeep, Harshita, Nikita, Kavita, Neha and Ravina - performed brilliantly. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated the team players. She said that players at KMV are provided various facilities, which include free education, hostel, mess and transport. They avail a lot from the state-of-the-art infrastructure, comprising gymnasium, health club, swimming pool and sprawling play grounds. She added that KMV will continue to provide these facilities to the students who prove their mettle in the sports arena. The principal also lauded the efforts of Dr Davinder, Manpreet Kaur and coach Philip Chouhan for the achievement.

DAV College

Balwinder Singh Nandra, associate professor in the Department of Punjabi, DAV College, has retired after 32 years of service. Staff secretary Dinesh Arora welcomed Nandra and his family, highlighting his numerous achievements both within and outside the college. Principal Rajesh Kumar extended best wishes for his future endeavours and praised his commitment and hard work towards the college. Head of Department Ashok Kumar Khurana, while highlighting Nandra’s achievements, recalled the time spent with him in the department and shared his experiences. He has also served as a delegate and special member of the local unit of the Punjab Chandigarh College Teacher Union.

PCM SD College for Women

The PG Department of Commerce and Management of PCM SD College for Women organised a role play for BCom (FS) semester-II and BCom semester-II. The play focussed on the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which is a part of their subject Commercial Law and Mercantile Law. The students played the roles of judge, lawyer, plaintiff, and witness in the leading case of Taj Mahal Hotel vs Sapnan Dhawan and United Insurance Company. The students showcased their talent and conceptual clarity by enacting the entire case and judgement. Alka Sharma, head of the PG Department of Commerce and Management, congratulated the students on their presentation.

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya is offering a one-year skill-based diploma course under the initiative of UGC-approved Community College scheme by Ministry of Human Resource Development. The courses run under this scheme are Diploma in Journalism and Media, Diploma in Nanny and Elderly Health Care, Diploma in Organic Farming, Diploma in Tourism and Hospitality, Diploma in Communication Skills, Diploma in Applied Music and Dance, Diploma in Cooking and Catering Management, etc. These programmes are designed to create employment for women by empowering them with the skills needed for industry. Principal Ajay Sareen apprised that curriculum for these courses has been designed according to job roles in association with industry partners and approved by Guru Nanak Dev University.

