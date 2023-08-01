Jalandhar: KVS Pre-Subroto Cup enters Day 2

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The 52nd KVS National Pre-Subroto Cup boys U-17 tournament at Lovely Professional University entered its second day today, featuring gripping matches and stellar performances. With eight groups, each comprising 25 teams, the competition was fierce, fostering an atmosphere of intense sportsmanship. The match between Agra and Bhubaneshwar ended in a thrilling draw, showcasing the teams' evenly-matched skills. Hyderabad, however, stole the spotlight with a close 3-2 victory over Jaipur, displaying their prowess on the field. Exciting encounters continued as Delhi dominated Lucknow with an impressive 6-0 win, while Dehradun left a lasting impression with a resounding 7-0 victory against Gurugram. Jabalpur's narrow 1-0 win against Tinsukia reflected the participants' competitive spirit. In a goal-filled spectacle, Ernakulam exhibited exceptional skill, securing an emphatic 8-0 win against Silchar. PC Tiwari, Assistant Commissioner, RO Chandigarh, KVS, visited the venue to oversee the arrangements. The event also included the presence of Karambir Singh, Principal, KV No. 4 Jalandhar Cantt.

State Curling Championship

Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School curling players outshined in the Punjab State Curling Championship 2023 organised by the Curling Association Amritsar. In U-14 (mix team) Disha, Suhas, Pulkit Arora and Nishchay Kundra won silver. In U-18 (double) Hardik Arora won gold. All have been selected for the National Curling Championship to be held at Gulmarg, Kashmir, in December. Principal Mamta Bahl and coach Vikas congratulated the students for this achievement.

Business Plan Challenge

A young Ivyian, Aarav Singla, emerged as the undisputed winner of the prestigious Business Plan Challenge with e-Cell IIT Roorkee, organised by Clever Harvey. Clever Harvey’s junior MBA courses provide students with an exceptional opportunity to gain first-hand experience in various fields, develop essential 21st century skills, and build a portfolio of original projects. In a fiercely competitive event held on July 30 with participants from all corners of India, Aarav Singla secured the first position in the competition. His remarkable presentation centred around an innovative application aimed at enhancing the quality of life for senior citizens. The judges, distinguished former IITians, Shubanshu Shukla and Vidant Khanna, appreciated Aarav’s idea, content, and impeccable presentation style. Aarav Singla was the youngest among the 14 presenters who showcased their ground breaking ideas during the competition.

