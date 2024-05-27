Jalandhar lad joins Navy as officer

Jalandhar, May 26
Sub-Lieutenant Saksham Gupta, a resident of New Jawahar Nagar here, got permanent commission in the Indian Navy on May 25. The passing-out parade was held at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala. The parade was reviewed by IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.
Saksham Gupta’s father Ajay Gupta is a businessman and mother Bharti Gupta is a teacher at Innocent Hearts School.
Saksham completed his secondary education in Jalandhar from Innocent hearts School, GMT, Jalandhar, and was selected to be trained in the state government-run institute Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, Mohali (Punjab), for two years. The Sub-Lieutenant cleared his UPSC-NDA exam and SSB interview in his first attempt and bagged AIR 274.
After that he joined the Indian Naval Academy and successfully completed rigorous four-year military training and B Tech.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi
Says NDA set for historic victory, INDIA bloc to crumble aft...
In Delhi, AAP-Congress alliance says ‘Hum saath saath hain’; in Punjab, they say ‘Hum aapke hain kaun’, says PM Modi; read more interesting quotes from his interview
We understand the needs of the farmers of Punjab and Haryana...
Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court; requests to extend interim bail by 7 days on health grounds
Kejriwal's interim bail ends on June 2
Cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal; heavy rains continue to batter region
The West Bengal government evacuated over one lakh people fr...