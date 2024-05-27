Jalandhar lad joins Navy as officer

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 26

Sub-Lieutenant Saksham Gupta, a resident of New Jawahar Nagar here, got permanent commission in the Indian Navy on May 25. The passing-out parade was held at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala. The parade was reviewed by IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

Saksham Gupta’s father Ajay Gupta is a businessman and mother Bharti Gupta is a teacher at Innocent Hearts School.

Saksham completed his secondary education in Jalandhar from Innocent hearts School, GMT, Jalandhar, and was selected to be trained in the state government-run institute Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, Mohali (Punjab), for two years. The Sub-Lieutenant cleared his UPSC-NDA exam and SSB interview in his first attempt and bagged AIR 274.

After that he joined the Indian Naval Academy and successfully completed rigorous four-year military training and B Tech.

