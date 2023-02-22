Jalandhar: Lecture on healthy lifestyle

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A guest lecture was organised by Women Cell in collaboration with Social Sensitisation Committee of Applied Science Dept of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus. The resource person was Dr.Shivali Malhotra, a highly accomplished dietician with an experience of 22 years and counting. She interacted with the girl students and guided them regarding maintenance of a healthy lifestyle. During the interaction, the resource person clarified all the queries asked by the students. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, Director Academic Affairs appreciated the efforts made by Dr.Pawanpreet Kaur (HoD).

International Mother Tongue day

The NSS unit of Innocent Hearts College of Education, Jalandhar celebrated ‘Maa Boli Divas’ with the motive to promote, preserve and transmit to the coming generations the richness and beauty of Punjabi language and culture. The student-teachers uttered slogans fostering their love and respect for their mother tongue and displayed creative flash cards and posters to celebrate the glory of Punjabi language. A plethora of slogan writings highlighted the significance and present day relevance of Punjabi language. A pledge taking ceremony was organised in which the educators and student-teachers swore to protect, preserve and transmit their mother tongue to the coming generations. Vanni Makhija and Sakshi Thakur bagged first prize and Aarti Devi achieved second prize in poster making competition whereas Rishabh and Nitika achieved first prize, Sarika Gautam and Nandini Luthra won second prize in slogan writing competition. Principal Dr. Arjinder Singh congratulated the winners and appreciated all the participants for their artistic demonstrations.

City ride for Innokids students

Children of Innokids of learners of Innocent Hearts, Green Model Town, were taken on a city ride. The children were looking very eager to see their city. The children were taken to the main sight seeing places of the city, where they were taken to visit the religious places Gurudwara Sahib and Geeta Mandir. They were taken to Nikku Park, their entertainment spot, where they saw water fountains, ducks swimming in the water and had a lot of fun while swinging on various swings. After that they were made to visit the Super Market Manbro and Post Office. The main objective of taking the children on the city ride was to make them aware of the main places of Jalandhar city.

Lectures on biofuel production

The Department of Biotechnology, NIT Jalandhar, is organising the prestigious Global Initiative for Academic Network (GIAN) 10-day international course on “Biotechnology and Biovalourization of Extremophiles”, which began on Monday. Prof. Rajesh K Sani, South Dakota State University, USA, is the foreign speaker who will deliver 24 lectures. Prof. Subir Kundu, former Professor School of Biotechnology, IIT-BHU, will deliver three lectures on latest technology development and various aspects of biofuels production throughout the world. Dr. Nitai Basak, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Biotechnology, is host faculty and course coordinator and will also deliver three lectures on “Biotechnology and process engineering of Biohydrogen production”. The programme was inaugurated by Prof. (Dr) R.K.Garg, Officiating Director of NIT Jalandhar. Around 60 participants (Faculty, PhD, Masters and Bachelors students), from various parts of country (Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh) are participating in this short term course.