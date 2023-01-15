Jalandhar: Lohri at Mahatma Hans Raj DAV

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The festival of Lohri was celebrated in Mahatma Hans Raj DAV Institute of Nursing with a lot of enthusiasm. The whole campus is filled with joy and happiness in the festive spirit of Lohri. Chief Guest Ajay Kumar Goswami (Vice-President) DAV CMC, New Delhi, and Principal Dr. Veena Williams and Vice-Principal Dr Harbans Kaur. They performed “Lohri Poojan” along with all faculty members. All the staff and students took part in the celebrations with all heart and glory and dressed up in traditional Punjabi attire. They sing songs and dance around the bonfire. The Lohri celebration is incomplete without the dance and songs. The token of celebration and love comprising of groundnuts, popcorns, rewari were also distributed among the staff and students. The whole function wrapped up with the beautiful and inspiring message given by the Principal.

CT Group celebrates harvest fest

The festival of Lohri was celebrated in CT Group with great enthusiasm and pomp in association with Sarva Sukh Sewa Mission. The mood on the campus was upbeat and the students were totally absorbed in the festive spirit of Lohri. The function kicked off with a special assembly highlighting the importance of the festival, which ushers in the cheerful spring season bidding adieu to the dull winter. The students attired traditional dresses danced and sang songs immersed in the rich cultural folklore of Punjab. Chief guest Som Parkash (Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry), Chairman of CT Group Charanjit Singh Channi and Managing Director of CT Group Dr. Manbir Singh, Rakesh Rathour, Sarbjit Singh Makkar, Campus Director Dr.Gurpreet Singh along with all other educators worshipped and prayed for the well-being of everyone. Arvind Sharma (Head of Sarv Sukh Sewa Mission) said that female foeticide is both a national problem and a social evil. Chairman of CT Group Charanjit Singh Channi, appreciated the efforts and remarked that Lohri is the festival of feasts and foods.

DIPS celebrates Lohri with pomp

Students of all the schools and colleges of DIPS Institutions together celebrated the festival of Lohri with great enthusiasm. The children reached the school dressed in Punjabi attire and danced to the beats of the dhol. Teachers decorated the school with props like colourful dupattas, flowers, and lights. Children of primary and preprimary wing celebrated Lohri online with their parents and friends. The children who reached school, college along with teachers and principals lit Lohri and wished everyone happiness. Children were informed about the importance of Lohri, they told that the festival of Lohri is celebrated not only in Punjab but also in Haryana. Makar Sankranti is celebrated on the next day, it is also called Pongal, Uttarayan in different forms all over India. MD Tarwinder Singh, CAO Ramneek Singh, CEO Monica Mandotra wished all the staff and children to celebrate Lohri with love and wished happiness for all.

Lohri brings cheer to Apeejay College

The wing of Apeejay College of Fine Arts celebrated Lohri with great pomp and enthusiasm. Highlighting the importance of Lohri on this occasion, Principal Dr. Neerja Dhingra expressed her views that India is a country of different cultures and festivals and every festival has a message behind its origin and celebrations. When the festival of Lohri comes in winter, it gives us new energy and enthusiasm, and along with it comes hope for the arrival of spring and warmth. Also, she congratulated the faculty members on this festival and wished them a healthy, prosperous and happy life. The teachers enjoyed the festival to the fullest by shaking its legs on the beat of drums. She also appreciated the efforts of Dr. Jagmohan Mago, Dean, Student Welfare Association, for organising the celebrations.

Lohri festivities lights up MGN College

Cultural Club of MGN College of Education, Jalandhar celebrated the harvest festival of Punjab, ‘Lohri’ in the College premises with great joy and zeal. On this day, Mandeep Singh with his prayer took blessings of the Almighty. Mamta Chingotra threw light on the cultural and historical significance of the festival Lohri. Renu Kapoor and Amanpreet with their folk dance and Harsimran Kaur with her bhangra mesmerised the audience. Geetika Jain and Karishma with their beautiful folk song and tappe made the environment musical. All the students and teachers dressed up in vibrant colours and enjoyed rewri and groundnuts around the traditional bonfire. Principal Neelu Jhanji gave her heartfelt wishes to the students and staff members. The stage was conducted by Sawangeet Kaur. Dr Pooja Bhardwaj coordinated the event. All the students and staff members witnessed the event.

Joy marks Lohri at State Public School

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, enthusiastically celebrated Lohri this year with full pomp and show. The revered management and teachers along with the valuable students lit the bonfire and wished everyone Happy Lohri and hoped that this Lohri will bring prosperity and happiness in everyone’s life. President of Group of State Public Schools, Dr Narotam Singh, Vice President, Dr.Gagandeep Kaur and Principal Savina Bahl shared their warm wishes on this auspicious day.