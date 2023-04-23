Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: 19 candidates in fray so far

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 22

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Jaspreet Singh has said at present there are 19 candidates in fray for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection. The last date of withdrawal of nominations is April 24 till 3 pm. The scrutiny of nominations was held on Friday in the presence of General Observer Dr Pritam B Yashvant, DEO Jaspreet Singh and representatives of political parties at the local district administrative complex. Jaspreet Singh said a total 31 nominations had been received, of which six were multiple papers and six as covering candidates.

After scrutiny process Inder Iqbal Singh will be candidate of BJP, Sushil Kumar of AAP, Sukhwinder Kumar of SAD, Karamjit Kaur of the Congress, besides Sugriv Singh of Nationalist Justice Party, Gurjant Singh of SAD (Amritsar), Tirath Singh of Bahujan Dravida Party, Paramjit Kaur Teji of Punjab Kisan Dal, Manjeet Singh of Samajwadi Party, Maninder Singh of Peoples Party of India (Democratic), Yograj Sahota of Punjab National Party. There were eight Independent candidates, namely Ashok Kumar, Amrish Kumar, Sandeep Kaur, Gulshan Kumar, Neetu Shuteranwala, Palwinder Kaur, Raj Kumar and Rohit Kumar.

As many as 1972 polling stations have been set up in nine Assembly constituencies with a total of 16,21,800 voters in the district, including 8,44,904 men, 7,76,855 women and 41 third gender.

The maximum voters are in Phillaur Assembly segment at 2,00,018 and the lowest in Adampur at 1,64,962. Similarly, the Nakodar constituency has 1,91,067 voters, Shahkot 1,82,026, Kartarpur 1,79,704, Jalandhar West 1,65,973, Jalandhar Central 1,68,237 and Jalandhar Cantt 1,83,363. There are 1,850 service voters in the district, including 1,728 men and 122 women.

The DC also stated that as many as 242 polling stations were being set up in Phillaur, 252 in Nakodar, 250 in Shahkot, 228 in Kartarpur, 183 in Jalandhar West, 186 in Jalandhar Central, 196 in Jalandhar North, 218 in Jalandhar Cantt and 217 in Adampur. He said the civil and police administration had made elaborate arrangements to conduct free and fair bypoll.