Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: ‘BJP fighting on party symbol for first time, ready to script history’

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 1

BJP leader Inder Iqbal Atwal was declared the party’s bypoll candidate after nomination filing process started on the Jalandhar seat. The last candidate (from a major party) to be declared on the seat, Atwal has had a little time to transition into a BJP leader.

Atwal says he is confident of a turnaround by the BJP in this bypoll. Having been the youngest SAD MLA (from KoomKalan) in 2002, Atwal, who lost two polls (2007 and 2017), has pegged hopes for a victory on his fourth poll outing - this time as an MP. Son of veteran (former) Akali leader Charanjit Singh Atwal, he claims the Amritpal issue would have no adverse bearing for the BJP in these poll. He also says the work has begun to reclaim the BJP’s rural base.

Speaking on the prospects of the BJP in the Jalandhar bypoll, Atwal said,” The BJP is working very well in the elections. It is the very first time the party is contesting parliamentary elections on its own symbol. But this first time will script a new history. People are giving love and support to the BJP. The respect we are getting in villages is beyond expectations.”

On support by the Lok Insaaf Party leaders Bains brothers and if they will leave a mark on Doaba, Atwal said,”They also have considerable resonance in Doaba. See their record, their vote share in the region is sizeable and respectable. I also belong to Ludhiana and Bains bothers are respected across party lines. We are good friends. We worked together in the Youth Akali Dal for a long time. Senior Bains (Balwinder Bains) is also a very respectable personality. Not just in Ludhiana, in other districts also.” On AAP’s welfare schemes to counter the central schemes, Atwal said, “The welfare schemes of Prime Minister Modi have already been implemented. The budget for them is allocated. Other states have already implemented them. But why has the party of the ‘Khaas Aadmi’ not implemented schemes in Punjab is a big question. It is the responsibility of the state government to implement all Centre-sponsored schemes. The main thing is all such schemes are headed by Member of Parliament. Why did the previous MP didnt study them, why didn’t he raise issues if he was facing problems?”

Speaking on the presence of 2008 drug case accused Purshottam Sondhi’s presence at his joining and allegations that he was Atwal’s old associate, Atwal said, “He is not my old associate. They were the old party workers. A lot of people attended that programme in Delhi. We don’t have a device to check what this person’s record was 20 years ago. I don’t need to give a justification because the people know my family very well.”

On his transition from the SAD to BJP, he said, “It has been a smooth transition. I didn’t decide that I will contest the elections when I joined the BJP. Within a few days the party decided my candidature. I feel honoured.”

Speaking on Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal, and the bond he shared with him, Atwal said, “I always say I have come with my old and sweet memories. It (SAD) was my maa (mother) party. Maa nu banda maara nahi aakh sakda (a person can’t condemn his mother). If I’ve joined a new party, I can’t condemn the old. That party gave political birth to me. It nutured me, made me grow, and made me capable to take my own decision. I’ve worked with Parkash Singh Badal very closely. I’ve felt the warmth of his embrace.

We had a dada-pota (grandfather-grandson) relationship. We were very close. In 2002 I was the youngest MLA and his favourite. He used to look back and hand paper written notes. Son, you have to speak on this. I learnt from him to be a good worker and good leader.”

On whether Amritpal issue and allegations of polarising effect will impact polls, he said, “The confusion was created by the state government. People had misconception that NSA was imposed by central government. But now its clear it was the state government.”

Atwal further claimed the Central Governemnt didn't interfere on the issue.