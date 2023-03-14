Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Cong candidate Karamjit Kaur meets Kharge; says ready for her first electoral battle

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

A day after Congress announced her candidature for the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, along with Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa and her MLA son Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, met party president Mallikarjun Kharge here.

Kaur, wife of late Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, said she was ready for her first electoral battle.

Kaur was accompanied by Congress Lok Sabha Chief Whip Kodikunnil Suresh and Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla at the meeting with Kharge today.

The first-time contestant thanked the Congress for reposing trust in her, and said her long years of association with the political family would serve as her "strength in the upcoming polls."

“I feel humbled and honoured that the party considered me worthy to represent the same Parliamentary constituency that was so ably represented and served by my husband and veteran Congress leader, late Chaudhary Santokh Singh. I assure the party leadership and the cadre that I would not only uphold the supreme ideals of the Congress but also continue to build the edifice of development, harmony and growth on the firm foundations laid by my husband,” she said.

MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary said the family would work hard to ensure a thumping victory of the Congress in the bypoll.

Bajwa said a landslide win for Kaur would be a befitting tribute to Chaudhary Santokh, who kept the flag of the party flying high till his last breath.

Chaudhary Santokh had tragically died while participating in the Jalandhar leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, which he had planned to the last detail. He had represented Jalandhar LS segment twice (2014 and 2019).

