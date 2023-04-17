Jalandhar LS bypoll:CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow ahead of filing of nomination papers by AAP candidate Sushil Rinku

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 17



In a massive show of strength by the Aam Admi Party (AAP), a huge road show was held across city streets by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann along with entire state leadership of the party, in support of AAP’s Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Sushil Rinku, for the filing of his nomination papers today.

Thousands of vehicles congregated on the city streets, also crippling traffic around all key roads leading up to the DAC complex. The city also woke up to hundreds of illegal hoardings dotting key throughfares and especially the route through which CM’s cavalcade passed, in violation of the model code of conduct.

With the road show moving across the road near the DAC complex, the DC complex entrance itself had hoardings outside with pictures of the Delhi and State CMs and candidate Sushil Rinku, reading, “10 May nu jharoo da button dabao”. The Kachehri Chowk (from where the road show started), the divisional commissioner’s office, NRI Sabha office also housed on the same road, had the same yellow and blue tinged AAP hoardings outside.

Thousands of workers from across the state gathered for the road show as the CM’s vehicle made way to the DC complex to the beat of dhols and upbeat signature AAP songs.AAP candidate Sushil Rinku was accompanied by CM Bhagwant Mann, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, MP Ashok Mittal, Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural, Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh, AAP leaders Mahinder Bhagat and Jagbir Brar among others.

Hundreds of vehicles from across the state congregated on Jalandhar streets, the key mobilisation of party workers being from Doaba.

The CM also boasted about the party’s massive show, took a dig at the Congress, saying, “Huge crowd have come to support us. The Congress leaders came in a bus, just sitting and looking at each other.”

The main market around the DAC Complex also remained closed until afternoon in view of the road show. While the key road from the BMC Chowk to the DC complex was barricaded for normal traffic in view of the road show, traffic was diverted across other roads creating huge bottlenecks. Diversions through the Ladhowali Road and other adjoining roads created serpentine queues of vehicles early in the afternoon as these routes remained choked.

While party workers and volunteers waited since morning, it was at 2.30 pm that the bypoll candidate Sushil Rinky finally handed over his nomination papers to Jalandhar DC Jaspreet Singh.

Fight ahead of road show

Minutes before the arrival of CM Bhagwant Mann, a fight also broke out between two factionsof the AAP. Aclash happened between the workers of the Paragpur and Phagwara units of the party over a previous feud as the two parties reportedly began taunting each other. Several workers were also injured as they hurled bricks at each other. Pictures and videos of workers with bleeding heads went viral ahead of the road show. However, no one is reported to be seriously injured.

