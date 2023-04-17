 Jalandhar LS bypoll:CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow ahead of filing of nomination papers by AAP candidate Sushil Rinku : The Tribune India

Jalandhar LS bypoll:CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow ahead of filing of nomination papers by AAP candidate Sushil Rinku

Thousands of workers show up; Illegal hoardings dot city and traffic bottlenecks abound

Jalandhar LS bypoll:CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow ahead of filing of nomination papers by AAP candidate Sushil Rinku

AP’s Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Sushil Rinku along with CM Bhagwant Mann and other state party leaders during the road show in Jalandhar on Monday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 17

In a massive show of strength by the Aam Admi Party (AAP), a huge road show was held across city streets by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann along with entire state leadership of the party, in support of AAP’s Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Sushil Rinku, for the filing of his nomination papers today.

Thousands of vehicles congregated on the city streets, also crippling traffic around all key roads leading up to the DAC complex. The city also woke up to hundreds of illegal hoardings dotting key throughfares and especially the route through which CM’s cavalcade passed, in violation of the model code of conduct.

With the road show moving across the road near the DAC complex, the DC complex entrance itself had hoardings outside with pictures of the Delhi and State CMs and candidate Sushil Rinku, reading, “10 May nu jharoo da button dabao”. The Kachehri Chowk (from where the road show started), the divisional commissioner’s office, NRI Sabha office also housed on the same road, had the same yellow and blue tinged AAP hoardings outside.

Thousands of workers from across the state gathered for the road show as the CM’s vehicle made way to the DC complex to the beat of dhols and upbeat signature AAP songs.AAP candidate Sushil Rinku was accompanied by CM Bhagwant Mann, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, MP Ashok Mittal, Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural, Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh, AAP leaders Mahinder Bhagat and Jagbir Brar among others.

Hundreds of vehicles from across the state congregated on Jalandhar streets, the key mobilisation of party workers being from Doaba.

The CM also boasted about the party’s massive show, took a dig at the Congress, saying, “Huge crowd have come to support us. The Congress leaders came in a bus, just sitting and looking at each other.”

The main market around the DAC Complex also remained closed until afternoon in view of the road show. While the key road from the BMC Chowk to the DC complex was barricaded for normal traffic in view of the road show, traffic was diverted across other roads creating huge bottlenecks. Diversions through the Ladhowali Road and other adjoining roads created serpentine queues of vehicles early in the afternoon as these routes remained choked.

While party workers and volunteers waited since morning, it was at 2.30 pm that the bypoll candidate Sushil Rinky finally handed over his nomination papers to Jalandhar DC Jaspreet Singh.

Fight ahead of road show

Minutes before the arrival of CM Bhagwant Mann, a fight also broke out between two factionsof the AAP. Aclash happened between the workers of the Paragpur and Phagwara units of the party over a previous feud as the two parties reportedly began taunting each other. Several workers were also injured as they hurled bricks at each other. Pictures and videos of workers with bleeding heads went viral ahead of the road show. However, no one is reported to be seriously injured.

#bhagwant mann

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

‘This is Punjab, not India’: Woman with Indian flag painted on face claims denied entry to Golden Temple; SGPC clarifies after video goes viral

2
Punjab

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismisses controversial cop Raj Jit, orders probe against his ‘disproportionate assets’

4
Haryana

163 vehicles challaned, 6 impounded in Faridabad

5
Nation

Umesh Pal murder that led to the story of Asad Ahmad, the son of gangster Atiq Ahmad, and a bloody fallout

6
Punjab

Mercury over 42°C, yellow alert in Punjab, Haryana

7
Nation

11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai

8
Diaspora

UK Sikh temple warns after Indians lured with fake visas, job offers

9
Haryana

Over 80% people favour ‘stilt plus four’ with some changes

10
Punjab

FIR lodged after 'security lapse' at Navjot Sidhu's Patiala residence

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Atiq Ahmed shot 8 times in head, neck, chest; brother Ashraf 5: Preliminary autopsy report

Atiq Ahmed shot 8 times in head, neck, chest; brother Ashraf 5: Preliminary autopsy report

Sources say police are awaiting a detailed report of autopsy

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismisses controversial cop Raj Jit, orders probe against his ‘disproportionate assets’

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismisses controversial cop Raj Jit, orders probe against his ‘disproportionate assets’

The action comes after the three SIT reports are opened on R...

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

After committing crime, the accused had thrown rifle and sev...

WTO panel rules against India’s import duties on certain ICT products in dispute with Japan, EU

WTO panel rules against India’s import duties on certain ICT products in dispute with Japan, EU

EU had challenged introduction of import duties by India on ...

21-year-old college girl shot dead in broad daylight in UP’s Jalaun; one arrested

College girl returning from exam shot dead in broad daylight in UP’s Jalaun; one arrested

Roshni, a second-year BA student, was returning home after e...


Cities

View All

Amritpal case: Permission obtained for NSA detainees in Assam jail to meet their kin, claims SGPC

Amritpal case: Permission obtained for NSA detainees in Assam jail to meet their kin, claims SGPC

Youth shot at over minor scuffle in Amritsar

38-year-old oil trader ends his life in Amritsar

PO cell shut in Amritsar, entire staff merged with police stations

Delhi natives booked for kidnapping

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg exposes GMSH-16 prescribing branded drugs

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg exposes GMSH-16 prescribing branded drugs

Stray Canine Menace Mohali: Despite rise in bite cases, MC unmoved

Respite in sight, rain expected for four days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC invites RFP for pan-city 24X7 water supply project

Chandigarh Cops halt AAP’s protest march to CBI office over summons to Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal narrates a tale of less educated king in Delhi Assembly; claims Centre targeting him for welfare schemes

Kejriwal narrates a tale of less educated king in Delhi Assembly; claims Centre targeting him for welfare schemes

AAP fields Shelly Oberoi, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal for April 26 MCD mayoral polls

8 injured as house collapses after cylinder explosion in West Delhi

Hate speeches: SC seeks Delhi Police’s reply on Brinda Karat’s plea for FIR against BJP’s Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma

Lieutenant-Governor flags lapses in convening special session of Assembly

Busy road caves in at GTB Nagar Chowk

Busy road caves in at GTB Nagar Chowk

Non-teaching employees meet Cheema, want promises fulfilled

Rinku calls on MP Seechewal, gets letter of green demands

Karamjit Kaur holds meetings in Phillaur

Usual hustle & bustle, excitement missing in mandis

Punjab cop honoured for taking on drug smugglers, gangsters in Khanna

Punjab cop honoured for taking on drug smugglers, gangsters in Khanna

Less than 1% of wheat crop in over 6 lakh acres damaged, says report

43 more test positive for Covid in district

Civil works of upcoming int’l airport at Halwara to be completed by July: Minister

Open House: What should be done to check ‘fleecing’ by private and aided schools in Ludhiana?

FIR lodged after ‘security lapse’ at Navjot Sidhu’s Patiala residence

FIR lodged after 'security lapse' at Navjot Sidhu's Patiala residence

Burning of waste adjoining Chhoti Nadi in Patiala goes unabated

CPF workers take out bike rally

Northern Railways win women’s cricket tourney

Dr Ambedkar’s contribution highlighted