Jalandhar: Lyallpur Khalsa College

Jalandhar: The Applied Science Department, in association with the Department of Computer Science Engineering of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, organised an Expert talk on ‘Coding with AI’. Gurpreet Singh, Director and CEO of the GTB Computer Education, was the resource person. The head of the Applied Science department, Dr Pawanpreet Kaur, gave vote of thanks. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, Director, Academic Affairs, KCL Group of Institutes, Dr RS Deol, Director, LKCTC, lauded the efforts of the organising committee.
GEMS Cambridge Int’l School
Students of GEMS Cambridge International School, Hoshiarpur, clinched the coveted titles of district toppers in the CBSE Board Class XII Examinations-2024, wherein Japleen Kaur of Class XII (Commerce) claimed the top spot with 98 per cent marks. Divanshu Garg scored 96 per cent marks. Ishita Parashar of commerce stream stood third with 94.2 per cent marks. Brinda Ohri, also made the school proud by scoring 98 per cent marks in Class X exams. Dushant stood second with 97.8 per cent marks, while Vineet Kaur got 97.6 per cent marks. Principal Sharat Kumar Singh congratulated all the toppers.
Guru Nanak College of Education
A farewell was organised for the outgoing class of the BEd Session 2022-24 at Guru Nanak College of Education for Women, Kapurthala. Staff and students organised a grand function to bid adieu to the final year students. The afternoon was filled with creative games, jazzy music, enlightening decor and special performances of the students. Megha was declared Ms Farewell, Lakshita Ms Charming and Harleen Ms Stylish. Principal Manjit Kaur wished the students all the best for their bright future.
Mehr Chand Polytechnic College
With the support of the district administration and Dishadeep NGO, Mehr Chand Polytechnic College organised a voter awareness seminar under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme. Around 150 students, who are going to exercise their right for vote for the first time during the Lok Sabha Elections on June 1, participated in the seminar. Principal Dr Jagroop Singh told the students about the importance of exercising their franchise and requested them to also ask their friends, family members and the elderly to cast their vote.
