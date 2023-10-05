Jalandhar man booked for misbehaving, abusing Air India crew on New York-Delhi flight

ANI

New Delhi, October 5

Delhi police have registered a case against a man for allegedly creating a ruckus and abusing the flight crew on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said that a case has been registered against a passenger who boarded an Air India flight for creating a ruckus on the flight and using abusive language towards the female cabin crew.

The case was registered at Delhi's IGI Airport Police station on October 1 following the complaint of the victim cabin crew staff.

In her complaint, the cabin crew mentioned that she was working in the Economy class cabin when one passenger, identified as Abhinav Sharma, a resident of Jalandhar, Punjab, on Air India Flight AI 102, started making lewd comments and abusing the passengers around.

Gradually, the accused passenger started running around and abusing everyone. First, the cabin supervisor gave him an oral warning followed by a written warning.

However, the crew later had to restrain him as he continued making racist comments and showed disrespect towards the country (India).

Delhi police registered a case against the passenger under section 509 IPC and 22/23 of the Aircraft Act at IGI Airport Police Station on October 1, and an investigation of the matter is ongoing.

#Air India #New York