Jalandhar: Man hurt with kite string

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: Chinese string left a 27-year-old man injured on Monday. The victim has been identified as Rockey, a resident of Raj Nagar. The victim said he suffered grievous injuries after the killer Chinese string got stuck around his neck when he was returning home from sabzi mandi on his bike. He said locals immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital and timely treatment saved his life. He requested the administration to take strict action against persons selling Chinese string without any fear of law. TNS

2 bikers killed in road mishap

Phagwara: Two motorcyclist were killed when a speeding car collided with their bike on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road on Sunday late night. The deceased were identified as Mithu Ram, a resident of Dharamkot, and his pillion rider friend Pawan Kumar of Sahni village. Two occupant of the speeding car also sustained injuries in the accident and were admitted to a hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case and sent the bodies of the deceased to the Civil Hospital for postmortem examination.