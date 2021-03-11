Jalandhar: Man who foiled carjacking attempt receives appreciation letter from CP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 11

Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Toor on Wednesday honoured Ankit Chopra, a resident of Kot Pakshian, for his act of bravery by foiling a car snatching incident that occurred at Nakodar Chowk last night. He also handed over appreciation letter to police constable Barinderjit Singh for his quick response by nabbing the accused after a short chase.

Divulging the details, the CP said Ankit along with his wife Navita Chopra was coming out from a restaurant at Nakodar Chowk when an armed snatcher tried to rob them of their car. He said Ankit confronted the accused with bravery and managed to take his gun away, which later was found to be a toy-gun.

He said after getting informed about the incident, constable Barinderjit Singh quickly reached on the spot and started chasing the accused namely Lavdeep Singh of New Model House and took him into custody.

Toor said during preliminary investigation it was found that the accused was a drug-addict and was already booked in four criminal cases registered under various Sections of the NDPS Act and the IPC.

He lauded the efforts of Chopra couple and constable Barinderjit Singh in foiling this attempt by exhibiting such extraordinary valour.

He said the Commissionerate Police have already intensified its patrolling in the city by increasing mobile patrolling parties and solicited people’s support and cooperation in making Jalandhar a crime free city.

Meanwhile, complainant Ankit Chopra also hailed the efforts of the Commissionerate Police, which made prompt action upon his information with police team reaching on the spot within a couple of minutes and arresting the accused.