Jalandhar: Man’s hand chopped off, eyes hurt in brutal attack

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 24

In a shocking incident that unfolded late last night in the Surya Enclave area here, a young man became the victim of a heinous assault, leaving him with severe injuries.

The victim, Shivam Bhogal of Surya Enclave, was on his way home on a jeep when he was suddenly surrounded by a gang of five to seven youths armed with sharp weapons. The assailants exhibited severe brutality, inflicting multiple wounds on the victim’s head with their sharp weapons. Tragically, the intensity of the assault resulted in the severing of his hand from his arm. They also attacked his eyes, leaving him severely injured.

Following the assault, the injured youth was rushed to the Civil Hospital. After providing initial treatment, they referred him to the Medical College, Amritsar, so that his severed hand could be reattached through surgical intervention.

Victim, in his statement to the police, revealed that he was on his way home when he was suddenly ambushed by a group of youth who had been lurking in the vicinity.

He said as he raised an alarm, alerting nearby residents, the assailants hastily fled the scene. Though personal enmity is believed to be the reason behind the attack, the police said they were investigating the incident and examining the CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the accused. They said a case against unidentified youngsters had been registered and further probe is underway.

The brutal attack has sent shockwaves in the vicinity. Residents urged the police to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice, emphasising the importance of increased vigilance.