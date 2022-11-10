Jalandhar MC collects Rss 27-crore property tax, hopes to achieve target

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 9

For last several years, the Municipal Corporation had been failing in meeting the target of collecting property tax from residential and commercial property owners. However, officials of the Property Tax Wing were hopeful of achieving the target this time. Against the target of Rs 35 crore for the current fiscal year and Rs 27 crore had been recovered so far. Last year, the MC could recover only Rs 29 crore against the target of Rs 42 crore.

Two properties were sealed today. With the implementation of Unique ID project, the collection of the tax will be easier. Bhupinder Singh, Superintendent, Property Tax Wing

Notably, former Municipal Corporation Commissioner Devinder Singh had held a meeting with officials of the wing and ordered them to expedite the process.

Besides, the pending house tax prior to 2013, running in crores, had to be recovered from the defaulters.

Under the procedure of taking action against defaulters, the inspectors of the Property Tax Wing visit the areas to recover the tax. The defaulters who have not paid the tax are served notice under Section 112 of the Municipal Corporation Act to which they have to file a reply within three days, failing which another notice of sealing the property is served under Section 138 of the Act.

Once the property is sealed, it will only be handed over to the owner after the payment is made. Bhupinder Singh, Superintendent, Property Tax Wing, said,” Two properties were sealed today. With the implementation of Unique ID project, the collection of the tax will be easier.”

