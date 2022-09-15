Jalandhar MC seals Heritage Empire

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 14

The Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, sealed Heritage Empire today amid heavy police force. As per the information, the restaurant was earlier being run in the name Virasat Haveli.

MC officials said the building was made without any permission and many warnings were given to the owner along with several notices.

“Number of notices were served to the owner but no answer was received. This is the reason why we initiated the action,” said the MC officials.

Sources said that to avoid any untoward incident during the process, police’s help was taken and everything was carried out under the police observation.