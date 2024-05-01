Jalandhar MC takes stock of water crisis

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, April 30

In view of the scorching summer predicted by the Met Department and its attendant problems, the Municipal Commissioner today held a meeting with the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) wing of the MC and instructed the officials to identify and submit a detailed report of areas where water scarcity hits every year during this time of the year. He also asked them to ensure renovation and maintenance of tube-wells in areas where people have been complaining for long.

The civic body has been trying not to underestimate the situation with the IMD predicting intense heat on the day of polling (June 1) for the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. State Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C had recently issued an advisory to all Deputy Commissioners-cum-District Election Officers to ensure special measures for the welfare of polling staff and voters.

The Municipal Corporation would also start sampling of water from the slums and areas where contaminated water creates problems during the months of May to July.

Also, a time-frame of 15 days has been given to the officials to ensure the cleaning of roads and streets in every ward.

“The Municipal Commissioner also took note of the plaints that have been flooding the MC complaint cell and asked the officials why they were not getting resolved,” said a source.

The MC Commissioner expressed his disappointment over the fact that it was taking too long to change or repair a damaged motor or tube-well, resulting in problems for the people living in those areas. “One or two tube-well should be there in every area so that the dwellers there don’t have to face problems,” he said.

