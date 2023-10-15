Jalandhar: Meet on trends in law & technology

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A national conference on ‘Emerging trends in law and technology (ETLT-2023)’ was organised by the Department of Engineering and Technology and department of Laws, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) Regional Campus. The conference was inaugurated by chief guest Manoj Kumar Sinha, Director, Indian Law Institute, New Delhi, and guest of honour Shalini Behl, Dean Colleges, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Prof Rupam Jagota, Associate Dean, GNDU Regional Campus Jalandhar, and Dr Deep Kamal Randhawa, Head Department of Engineering and Technology, welcomed the guests. Expert lectures were delivered by Rajive Bhalla, retired judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and Prof Ravinder Kumar, GGS Indraprastha University New Delhi, on the topic of legal perspectives and issue on implementation of technology. Around 100 research papers were presented in 10 technical sessions from different institute and universities.

Grandparents’ day

Grandparents’ Day was celebrated at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School. The school welcomed all grandparents to a fun-filled celebration. Students presented a welcome song followed by another musical performance. Grandparents played various games. Principal Priyanka Sharma expressed gratitude to all the grandparents.

Carreer counseeling workshop

A career counseling workshop was held for students of classes XI and XII at Eklavya School. The objective of this workshop was to help students select the best courses for them while pursuing higher education. Resource persons Rishabh Sharma and Ritesh explained to students of medical stream that MBBS is not the only course they can opt for. There are other interesting options, including pharmacy, physiotherapy and paramedical sciences, they added. They also suggested students to appear in banking exams after B Com.

Project demonstration contest

The Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering organised a project demonstration competition. This event marked the celebration of National Innovation Day, as a fitting tribute to former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Students from diverse academic backgrounds exhibited their talents through – software, hardware and innovative project ideas – slating future implementation. The event featured standout projects, including a Bluetooth device, vending machines and blind stick for improved mobility of visually impaired persons. Sensor-based dustbin and robotic car highlighted automation possibilities, alongside captivating websites and forward-looking concepts like an electro-kinetic energy converter and a readers’ community platform. Director Rajesh Bagga expressed his admiration for the students’ innovative spirit. Mahip Singh and Vasu Bhardwaj from B Tech clinched the first position. Sushant from MBA and Anurag Sharda from B Tech won second and third positions, respectively.

