Jalandhar: MGN teachers bag State Award

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Sanjay Kundra and Anju Parmar of MGN Public School Adarsh Nagar were awarded the State Drona Award for Physical Education (session 2022-23).The ceremony was held on February 12 by the state government and All India Physical Education and Sports Development Association (AIPESDA) at Shaheed Udham Singh College Sunam. The award was given by Cabinet Minister Aman Arora (Department of Energy) and Manjit Singh Sidhu (OSD to Chief Minister). The objective of the event was to groom and felicitate physical education teachers and coaches for developing a healthy sports environment in Punjab.

Cricket league at Mayor World

Mayor World School has started a Mayorite Cricket League T10- Season III, for all the enthusiastic and ever supportive fathers of Mayorites. The grand finale will be on February 26. All the participants have been divided into six teams namely Fantastic 11, Pitch Smashers, Team Challengers, Scoring Willows, Game Changers and Fire Balls.The ceremony took place in the gracious presence of Director Sarita Madhok, Principal Harjeet Kaur Ghuman and all the dignitaries. It was followed by the toss between Game Changers headed by Nikhil Gupta and Team Challengers led by Arshdeep Singh. The toss was won by Game Changers who decided to bat first. Game Changers defeated Team Challengers by taking all their wickets in 7.4 overs. Nikhil Gupta was declared the Man of the Match.

Principal bags award for her book

‘Sondhara’, a book written by Dr Jagroop Singh, Principal Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, in Punjabi language on Alternate Medicine theme bagged Golden Award.The award was announced by one of the largest publishing house of Asia-Wing Publication International. Principal Dr.Jagroop Singh told that he worked on the book during corona period and after long research penned down the book meant for priceless natural drug therapy for the poor and downtrodden to conquer different type of diseases. Principal Jagroop also told that shortly a Hindi version of the book being published by Eagle Publications was also set to be released shortly for the benefits of readers.

Inter-School Slogan Writing

Mantsa Jahan of Class 9th-E from Shiv Jyoti Public School got the consolation prize in Sahodaya Inter School Slogan Writing Competition held at Swami Sant Dass Public School under the able guidance of their teachers Rajni Malik, Kiran Bala and activity coordinator Bhavna Sabharwal. Dr.Vidur Jyoti (Chairman,Trust) and Dr.Suvikram Jyoti (Chairman cum Manager, Managing Committee and General secretary Trust), Principal Parveen Saili, Vice Principal Ramandeep and Additional Vice Principal Mamta Arora acknowledged the efforts of the students.

Police Dav student inJudo Championship

Shivansh Vashisht, a class X student of Police DAV Public School has been selected to participate in the Sub-Junior and Cadet Judo Championship, Chennai. This championship will be from February 17 to 20, 2023. Principal Dr. Rashmi Vij congratulated Shivansh and his coach Rakesh Kumar on this marvelous achievement.

Farewell function at HMV School

An essence of overwhelming elation swept over in the farewell function organized to bid adieu the students of Plus Two at Jashn- e- Parwaaz-2023 organised at HMV Collegiate Sr. Sec. School. The coveted title of Ms. Royale was given to Kashish Handa, Karishma won the title of Ms. Buoyant, the title of Ms. Empirical was given to Kuljinder. Diya Sharma won the title of Ms. Farewell 2023, khushi won the title of Ms. Farewell first runner up and Mehak Chopra won the title of Ms. Farewell second runner up. Head girl of the school Palak shared her enriching experience and also expressed gratitude. The stage was successfully conducted by Masrat, Shiana, Isha, and Sakshi.The faculty members of college and collegiate section graced the occasion with their presence.

Galileo's birthday celebrated

Eklavya School celebrated the birthday Galileo Galilei, the great mathematician, Italian physicist and astronomer. Students of Class 2 were made posters on Galileo thoughts and formulas. The students were directed to reach the auditorium where the Rashi of Class 5 gave a speech in which she explained various facts given by Galileo. Director Seema Handa said we should inspired from his inventions and achievements. Principal Komal Arora and the Administrator Dimple Malhotra appreciated the efforts of the teachers and the students.

Farewell event at KMV School

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya Collegiate Sr. Sec. School organised 'Reminiscences'- a programme dedicated to bid a farewell to 10+2 students. Sargi won the title of Miss Reminiscences, Gursharanjit bagged the title of First Runner Up, Gauri won the title of Second Runner up, Janvi bagged the title of Miss Elegant, Simran was declared Miss Charming, Ashima was declared Miss Confident, Komal Kaur was declared Miss Beautiful Attire, Himanshi was declared Miss Shining Star and Bhumi was declared Miss Smart Wearing. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi lauded the efforts of the faculty members for organising the event.