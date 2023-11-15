 Jalandhar: MLU DAV College : The Tribune India

Jalandhar: Principal Kiranjeet Randhawa said the students participated in competitions in rangoli and diya making. Diya making competition marked the event with its colourful decorations. The Principal encouraged the students for their participation and also wished them success. Students were exhorted to celebrate a ‘green’ Diwali.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya celebrated Diwali with great enthusiasm. A special event related to the festival was organised in the college hostel. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi extended heartfelt wishes to everyone and encouraged students to contribute to nation-building with dedication and hard work, fostering mutual love, peace and harmony. Students actively participated in various activities, fun games, dance, music, and traditional dances like bhangra, gidha and nati, making the celebration vibrant.

The Gurukul School

Diwali was celebrated with great enthusiasm in The Gurukul School. On this occasion, a special assembly was organised, in which students threw light on the life of Lord Shri Ram through speeches and hymns and shared his life ideals with everyone. Diya making competition was held for the students of classes I to V. Bandhanwar making competition and inter-house rangoli competition were organised among the students of classes VI to X. In rangoli competition, Lotus House stood first, Marigold House stood second, Orchid and Rose House stood third. School Director Sushma Handa and Principal Radha Gakhar congratulated the students and inspired them to move forward by learning from the life of Lord Shri Ram.

The Nobel School

The Nobel School celebrated Diwali with great enthusiasm. The school grounds were filled with vibrant decorations and various activities, starting with a morning assembly where students presented speeches, group songs, and much more. A special pooja ceremony was organised to honour the festival, followed by the students decorating the premises with the radiance of diyas and participating in a rangoli competition to showcase the significance of the festival. In the rangoli competition, Teresa House bagged the first position and Raman and Tagore House won the second position. Chairman of the school Prof C L Kochher, along with the Managing Director Kumar Shiv Kochher and the Principal Sangeet Kumar enjoyed the event.

Ivy World School

Ivy World School celebrated Diwali with a special morning assembly, where students were enlightened about the festival’s significance and the importance of adopting eco-friendly practices. The assembly also paid tribute to Goddess Lakshmi. Students actively participated in an inter-house rangoli-making competition, lantern craft contest, card making, and diya decoration competition, showcasing their creative talents. Cityscape was created from waste material to depict a city twinkling with Diwali lights, pooja and children milling around. Senior Principal Sanjeev Chauhan graced the assembly with her presence and expressed deep concern for the environment.

CJS Public School

Under the guidance of Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Ravi Suta, CJS Public School organised a morning assembly on the occasion of Diwali. A melodious song was sung by the students. A poem on Diwali was recited by Prabhnoor. Another student, Jaskirat delivered a speech on National Education Day and Gursimran presented the thought. The Principal conveyed her greetings and shared some tips on how to celebrate a safe and environment-friendly Diwali.

Lyallpur Khalsa College

The Department of Physiotherapy and NSS units of Lyallpur Khalsa College celebrated Diwali on the theme ‘Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali’. During the event, rangoli competition and tree plantation event were organised. Principal Jaspal Singh said celebration of festivals in an eco-friendly way is the need of the hour to keep a check on environmental damages. As the air quality index indicates, it is high time to bring changes in the way we celebrate the festival. Dr Raju Sharma, Head of the Department of Physiotherapy, informed that it is important to spread the message through youth as they are the ones who can bring change in the society at a fast pace. He suggested that green does not only mean to refrain from bursting crackers but to also stop wasting electricity and not to use plastic. In the Green Diwali Rangoli Competition, the first position was bagged by Gagan and Tanpreet, the second position was won by Priya. Mandeep and Kundan were declared third. Later, a tree plantation campaign was initiated.

HMV Collegiate School

A student of HMV Collegiate School, Mehak Bains, won the first prize in Music Vocal (Classical) in Kala Utsav, 2023-24, at state-level competition. Kala Utsav is an initiative by the Ministry of Education under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha, to promote arts in education by nurturing and showcasing the artistic talent of school students at the secondary stage in the country. She received trophy and certificate by Harjot Singh Bains, Minister of School Education of Punjab, Kamal Kishore, Secretary School Education, and Vinay Bublani, Special Secretary School Education. Shrishti Jain received certificate of participation in solo drama acting. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated them, school coordinator Seema Marwaha, coordinator of the event Arvinder Kaur Beri, in-charge of the event Renu Walia, and the entire team—Dr Prem Sagar and Sunny.

