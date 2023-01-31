Jalandhar: MLU DAV pays tribute to Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: MLU DAV College paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his martyrdom day on Monday. A seminar was conducted to pay homage to the father of the nation. Principal Dr. Kiranjeet Randhawa, staff and students paid a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The faculty members and students presented speeches on Gandhiji’s life. In her address to the gathering, principal Randhawa talked about the life of Mahatma Gandhi and relentless efforts in the Indian freedom struggle, besides his contribution to nation-building.

Cambridge Int’l champs honoured

Cambridge International School, Phagwara, honoured the champions with a cash prize. School Chairperson Jasbir Kaur Bassi distributed Rs. 1.6 lakh as cash prize among the winners of Punjab School Games State Tournament who participated in various games. In swimming competition Tanya Puri (Class 8) won silver medal and was awarded with Rs. 25,000 Akshita Kalra (class 11- sciences) won bronze medal and got Rs. 20,000. Bhavesh Arora (class 10) won Bronze medal and got Rs. 20,000 as cash prize. In badminton competition Arya Arnav Thakur( class 11) won silver medal and got Rs 25,000 and Guneesh Kohli (class 11) won silver medal and got Rs 25000 as cash prize. In basketball competition Parneet Kaur Khurana (class 10) was awarded with silver medal and received a cash prize of Rs 25,000. In wrestling competition Parminder (class 12) got bronze medal and received a cash prize of Rs 20,000.

Workshop on Innovation Design

Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar organised a two-day online workshop on “Design Thinking, Critical Thinking, and Innovation Design’ from January 28 to 29. The objective of the workshop was to motivate students by blending design thinking with critical thinking, and to foster innovation that delivers customer-centric solutions and how one can overcome challenges with critical thinking to solve real world problems. The workshop comprised of four sessions. The coordinator Internship and Technical Affair NIT Jalandhar Dr. Arvind Kumar welcomed the audience and briefed them about the workshop. David de Souza, COO/Founder of Goa With Earth (GWE) delivered a lecture on design thinking based on inclusive approach and not exclusive in which he emphasised on inclusive approach and be sensitive to your ecosystem. No other species must be threatened by our activities, he stressed. Dr. Kuldeep Singh Nagla, NIT, talked about design thinking and its protection under IPR. Total 150 participants attended this two days’ online workshop.

Road Safety Week at Innocent Hearts

Five schools of Innocent Hearts (Green Model Town, Loharan, Cantt-Jandiala Road, Kapurthala Road and Nurpur) observed Road Safety Week as per CBSE guidelines. Poster making, slogan writing, essay writing activities were organised. The students depicted the importance of road signs, symbols and rules through a skit. A lecture was also organised for the drivers and conductors of the school buses. The students, drivers, and conductors took a pledge to follow these rules because these rules are made for our safety.

MGN student 2nd in Painting Contest

A student of MGN Public School, Kapurthala, Sargunjot Kaur of Class XI brought laurels to the school by grabbing second position in painting competition held at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Kapurthala. On this occasion Manager R S Mehta and Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia congratulated her for her endeavours and wished her success for her future endeavours.

Fruit Fest at St Soldier College

Fruits Fest was organised at St. Soldier Inter College, Friends Colony, with the aim of motivating the students to eat more fruits to stay away from diseases. On the directions of Principal Manginder Singh, young students Anmol, Rashika, Ridampreet, Drishti, Karthik, Angel, Deepak, Karthik, Sreesanth, Aaradhya, Havish, Sukhsimrit, Aditya, Mankeerat, Aditya, Yuvan, Aarushi, Gursheen, Rehaan etc. dressed up as mangoes, apples, pineapple, chikoo, banana, orange, watermelon, apple, grapes etc. came to the school as fruits. Students were informed by the teachers about different types of vitamins, irons etc. obtained from different types of fruits like apple, banana, guava, grapes, orange, papaya, sapota, pomegranate etc. 75th death anniversary.

KMV remembers Father of Nation

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya paid its heartfelt tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary. On this occasion, a special programme was jointly organised by the Gandhian Studies Centre and History Department. Principal Prof. Atima Sharma Dwivedi paid homage to Gandhiji's photo on this occasion. While addressing on this occasion, she inspired the students by taking inspiration from the life and philosophy of Gandhiji and told them to follow the principles of truth, non-violence, peace, cleanliness, selfless service, Swadeshi, women education and empowerment, economic self-reliance, unity and integrity etc. KMV family also spread awareness about the importance of Swadeshi shown by Mahatma Gandhi by wearing khadi. Principal lauded the efforts made by Dr. Monika Sharma, Director, Centre for Gandhian Studies and Dr. Gurjot, Head, Department of History for this event.

#mahatma gandhi