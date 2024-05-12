 Jalandhar: Mother’s Day celebrated : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Jalandhar: Mother’s Day celebrated

Students of Apeejay School, Tanda Road, Jalandhar, celebrate Mother’s Day on the school premises on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Guru Amar Dass Public School at Model Town celebrated International Mother's Day in both its senior and junior wings with much enthusiasm and excitement. A special assembly was conducted to mark the day celebrations. Shabad 'Tu mera pita tu hai mera mata' was recited by the students at the beginning of the celebrations. Students recited poems, gave speeches, sang songs to express their gratitude towards their mothers. Love between mother and child was presented in the form of a dance by the students which stirred everyone's emotions. Activity like making greeting cards and photo frames for their respective mothers was the highlight of the day in which every child participated enthusiastically. To honour the motherhood, mothers of students were invited and they participated in ramp walk and played games. Both these activities were enjoyed by the mothers. Mohinderjit Singh, president of the school managing committee, principal Dr Aparana Mehta, and vice-principal Dr Sonika Singh congratulated all the mothers.

Ivy World Play School

Ivy World Play School, Civil Lines, celebrated Mother's Day under the guidance of management of the school chairman Sanjeev Kumar Vasal, principal Sanjeev Chauhan and headmistress Shefali Sharma. Kindergarten mothers took part in delightful art activities with their little ones, fostering bonds through shared creativity. Nursery and playway mothers were treated to luxurious salon services, indulging in well-deserved pampering and relaxation. From soothing massages to nail arts, each mother was cherished and celebrated in a special way. The event was a touching tribute to maternal love and the cherished role mothers play in their children's lives.

New Saint Soldier Sr Sec School

Mother's Day was celebrated at New Saint Soldier Senior Secondary Public School, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar. The programme was presided over by Sushma Handa, director of the school. Students sang the glory of mother through drama and dance. Director Sushma Handa told the students to never hurt their parents, always follow their orders to lead a good life and achieve their goals. For a mother, family is her world and mother has a great contribution in the child's life, so children should respect their mother and never hurt her feelings.

Tribute paid to Surjit Patar

Principal, staff and students of Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, paid a heartfelt emotional tribute to Dr Surjeet Patar. The great versifier, spiritual poet, great and talented personality found a unique place not only in the world of Punjabi literature but also in the wide canon of poetry written globally. The world of Punjabi literature has faced an irrevocable vacuum due to the sudden demise of Padma Shri awardee Dr Surjit Patar, said the staff. The entire family of Hindu Kanya College respectfully paid tribute to the luminous legend and his rich repository of works.

Calligraphy competition

Emm Aar International School conducted a calligraphy competition in two languages (Hindi and English) which was held to improve presentation skills and to inculcate the habit of good handwriting among students. The students were told that this art is an effective way to communicate a message beautifully. All students of Classes I to V took part in the competition with great fervour. The school organised the calligraphy competition to inculcate the habit of good handwriting among students. The competition was aimed at encouraging the students to write neatly and adequately present the content. The students exhibited their writing skills through different forms of calligraphic fonts. The assessment was done by a select panel of teachers based on writing style, curves and patterns, legibility and beautification. The winners of the competition with the best handwriting were rewarded with certificates.

Students taken to pathology lab

The Department of Zoology organised a visit of students (B Sc Med III) to Synergy Pathology Laboratory. The aim was to give the students hands-on experience with different tools and methods utilised in medical laboratory technology. The head of the zoology department, Dr Seema Marwaha, encouraged the students to participate enthusiastically in the visit and gave them instructions on how to write a project report about it. During an introductory talk, Synergy Lab's director Dr Deeksha Choudhary (MD Pathology) explained about various laboratory safety rules, techniques of collection, handling and storage of samples, precautions to be taken while collecting and processing of samples and proper disposal of bio-waste. The laboratory staff guided the students through a laboratory tour starting from registration counter, sample collection lab, hematology lab, microbiology lab and histopathology lab.

Skill enhancement classes

A valedictory ceremony of skill enhancement classes was organised at Apeejay College of Fine Arts. The college had organised various classes in different courses for the students of Class XII. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra appreciated the students for using their time productively and joining these classes and learning a skill that will surely help them in future. The students pursuing design and fine arts classes displayed their own products like portraits, cushion covers, tie and dye, block printing, printing kurtas, attractive earrings, decorative lamp shades and other home decor products, shades and other home decor products. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra and the faculty appreciated the efforts of the students in this exhibition.

