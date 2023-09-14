Jalandhar: National-Level Firing Competition

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Students Adityansh Thakur and Abhishek Kaushal of State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, have been selected for the national-level firing competition, which was held in Ropar. The school wished them good luck for the final competition to be held in Delhi from September 19 to 30. The students will represent the school as well as their respective NCC unit. President Dr Narotam along with Principal Savina Bahl congratulated both the students on their achievement and appreciated them for bringing laurels to the school.

Excellence Awards for Teachers

DAVIET hosted the Excellence Awards for Teachers 2023 while recognising the outstanding contribution of educators in shaping the academic and character development of the country's youth. Dr Sanjeev Naval, Principal, highlighted teachers' crucial role in mounting positive pressure on students to achieve life goals. Chief guest Inderbir Singh, DIG, PAP, Jalandhar, laid stress on the teachers' importance in moulding the future of the nation as prominent figures from various sectors graced the event.

Talent contest on Engineer’s Day

A talent competition will be held on the occasion of Engineer's Day at I K Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) on September 15. Various creative competitions like poster making, quiz, rangoli, face painting, model making, Power Point presentation, photography, clay modelling, collage making, food stall, fun games, etc, will be held. Students from all departments of the university campus will be able to participate in these competitions. The programme is being organised by the academic department of the university. Dean Academic Prof (Dr) Vikas Chawla said as per the instructions of Vice-Chancellor Dr Susheel Mittal, the department's effort was to make students proficient in every field along with studies.

Opening session of G20 Summit

Members of the Innovation Cell of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya attended the inaugural session of the historic milestone India created by hosting the 18th G20 Summit held at the prestigious Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on September 9. The summit attended by world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman, and Japan's Fumio Kishida, among others, was a momentous event, underscoring India's growing prominence on the global stage. Dr Ajay Sareen congratulated the nation on this historic event and motivated the ambassadors to continue their dedication towards innovation and global engagement. The session was attended by Dr Anjana Bhatia, Dr Rakhi, Navneeta, Lovleen, Harpreet, Dr Meenakshi, Dr Simmi and students with great enthusiasm.

Prof clears CSIR NET JRF exam

Prof Sanjana Manjh of the chemistry department at DAV College, Amritsar, has cleared her CSIR NET JRF exam by scoring AIR 54th rank and also bagged the AIR 321st rank in the GATE 2023 exam. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta congratulated the student as well as head and faculty of the PG Department of Chemistry, lauding the efforts put in by the department and the student. The principal said the college always appreciated the efforts of the students and helped them in their journey. The diligent efforts of the student and the teachers helped her shine in the exam. The college has always supported the students and will continue to do so. Prof Sanjana thanked all teachers, college staff and parents for their constant efforts and hard work.

Talent Fiesta 2023 held

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (Autonomous) organised a mega event in the form of 'Talent Fiesta' 2023. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi, who was the chief guest on the occasion, was accorded floral felicitations. The programme was comprised of competitions in various categories related to dramatics, music, dance, literary item, etc. Students from all streams exhibited their skills in items like group dance, choreography, etc, as group performance. Solo performances were witnessed in items like modelling, dance, fancy dress, quiz, photography and debate. On the occasion, some presentations showcasing the skill education, women empowerment and Chandrayaan's success were also appreciated by everyone. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi laid stress on holding such programmes, which helped in extending learning beyond classrooms and providing a platform to students to explore as well as showcase their talent. The Ms Fresher title went to Gursharanjit Kaur.

