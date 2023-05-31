Jalandhar native held for liquor scam in US

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 30

Sandeep Minhas, a native of Jalandhar, has been apprehended by local authorities on charges of selling counterfeit liquor in California.

According to the information received, Minhas allegedly acquired empty bottles of Pappy Van whiskey through online channels, proceeded to fill them with counterfeit liquor, resealed them, and sold them through auctions.

His fraudulent activities reportedly generated a profit of $30,000 between May 2018 and February 2019 (as mentioned in court orders, a copy of which is in possession of The Tribune). Subsequently, the victims who purchased the liquor lodged complaints with the Pappy Van company after realising they had been sold counterfeit products. In response, the company initiated legal proceedings against dealers selling the whiskey, leading to Minhas’ arrest by the police.

Following a court trial, Minhas was found guilty, and he has been ordered to pay $35,000 to compensate the victims of his scam for their losses.