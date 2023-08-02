Jalandhar: NCC cadets honoured

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Sixteen NCC girl cadets of St Soldier Law College were honoured by Anil Chopra, chairman, St Soldier Group of Institutions. These cadets had completed their two-week training in CATC-21 cum PDLS camp. The process of different activities won medals by getting top positions in such competitions. These activities included drill, map reading, weapon training and cultural activities. Silver medals were won in group song. Cadet Pooja won gold medal in painting, Dimyanshi and Jaspreet Kaur won gold medals in media coverage. CO of 2 Pb girls NCC, Col MS Sachdev and AO Major Amanpreet Kaur appreciated the zeal of cadets from St Soldier Law College.

Monsoon Week held

Little CJSians were found enjoying in the shower of this season. Principal Ravi Suta organised Monsoon Week for the little ones of nursery to UKG class. Students of nursery created beautiful clouds with the help of cotton and rain drops with thumb print. Students of LKG made beautiful umbrellas by using coloured papers and ear buds and depicted the rainy scene in their own creative way. Students of UKG made beautiful rainy scene by using balloons and glaze papers. Their little hands worked as magical vibes. On the last day, they enjoyed by sailing the boats in the pool and also danced by holding their umbrellas. They tried to elaborate the rainy scene with their different gestures that were created in class with full enthusiasm. Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Ravi Suta appreciated the efforts of students. The Principal elaborated the importance of rainy season by saying that rain is a cool gift of nature which beats the heat with thunder and water.

Exam discussion of students with PM

In the ‘Exam Discussion,’ students from The Noble School ranging from X to XII grade participated. Through this discussion, positive changes were observed in the thoughts of all the students. ‘Exam Discussion’ is a platform provided by PM Narendra Modi for all the students of our country. It has proven to be quite beneficial for students, teachers, and parents alike. It indicates how we should recognise students’ interests and guide them in that direction to achieve incredible results. The aim of this discussion is to make students fearless of exams, so they can excel in education without stress.

Dubai trip for Students

As part of the international collaborations for its students, students from CT Public School embarked on a trip to Ajman, Dubai. During the visit, students and faculty engaged with three esteemed educational institutions — City School Ajman, City University Ajman, and City American School. The delegation included the principal of CTPS, Anuradha Chandel, head of the English Department, Meenu Mehta, and the students. The trip proved to be a momentous occasion as CTPS presented and finalised a memorandum of understanding with each institution. Cultural immersion, academic interactions, and collaborative discussions paved the way for an enriching learning journey. Chandel said, “It was an invaluable experience for all of us. We look forward to applying the lessons learned in our classrooms and our school community.”

Tributes paid to Udham Singh

The NSS Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women paid tributes to Shaheed Udham Singh. Born in Sunam, the martyrs took revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh incident by shooting Michael O’ Dwyer in England, due to which he was martyred on July 31. On the occasion of his martyrdom day, the college Principal, Navjot, addressed the students. Navjot informed about the important role played by Udham Singh in India’s freedom movement and also gave a message to get inspiration from his life. Remembering him today, all the staff members and NSS students paid a tribute to him.

Workshop on physics

The Kanya Maha Vidyalaya physics faculty members, Dr Neetu Verma and Dr Sangeeta Prasher, were honoured to be invited by Padma Shri professor HC Verma, a distinguished physicist, to conduct a training programme for physics teachers from Navodaya Vidyalayas in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir. The four-day workshop titled “Learning Physics through Life,” took place at the Navodaya Leadership Institute in Amritsar, under the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The workshop aimed to create a platform for educators from the northern region of India to share knowledge, explore innovative teaching methodologies and enhance their experimental skills. On the first day of the workshop, Dr Neetu Verma presented various innovative and research practices that KMV implemented.

Tech-Policy Boot Camp

Yash Pradhan, a BTech Computer Science and Engineering student in the 7th semester at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) Amritsar campus, has been selected by Bharti Institute of Public Policy of Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali, to participate in the Tech-Policy Boot Camp. The boot camp organised by the Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali, is scheduled to be held from July 31 to August 5. The primary objective of the boot camp is to contribute to government initiatives in the field of e-governance, with a specific focus on critically evaluating platforms in terms of accessibility, ease of use, end service delivery, information security, and privacy concerns. University Vice-Chancellor Susheel Mittal congratulated student Yash Pradhan, Amritsar campus director Ashish Arora, and the team for this success.

Seminar on Punjab Elections 2022

The PG Department of Political Science, Doaba College, organised ICSSR-sponsored seminar on ‘Punjab Elections 2022: Reflections on leadership, caste, identity and issues of governance’ on July 29. Chander Mohan, president, Arya Shiksha Mandal, and Doaba College Managing Committee, was the chief guest of the occasion. Dr Sukhdev Singh Sohal, retired professor and head, Department of History and School of Social Sciences, GNDU, Amritsar, was the keynote speaker. Principal Pradeep Bhandari gave a brief introduction to the topic. Dr Sohal, in his keynote address, said, “Democracy is based on the centrality of elections. Voting decisions are often driven by extra economic considerations. India is not only a democracy but also a welfare state.”