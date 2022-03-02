Jalandhar NCC Group holds ‘C’ certificate examination

Jalandhar, March 1
The NCC Group Headquarters conducted ‘C’ certificate examination for the senior division cadets of Army and Air Wing which was streamed live here.
Jalandhar NCC Group Commander Brig IS Bhalla said a total of 684 cadets from Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Sainik School, Kapurthala, appeared for the examination. Of them, 38 were of the Air Wing and the rest from the Army Wing. Brig Bhalla was the presiding officer of the examination and he inspected all classrooms during the examination. This is the first time that the whole process of the examination was streamed live to NCC, HQ, New Delhi, and the Punjab Directorate at Chandigarh to maintain more transparency.
Brig Bhalla said it has never been done earlier that the conduct of ‘C’ certificate examination was streamed live. He said that the ‘C’ certificate is the most important certificate of the NCC training which gives advantage to the cadets who appear for Armed forces examinations, besides giving benefits in some civil jobs also.
Meanwhile, after the examination, 10 cadets, including one Cadet Senior Under-Officer Ashish, who represented Jalandhar NCC Group in the Republic Day Parade on January 26 in New Delhi, were felicitated at a ceremony. Cadet SUO Ashish was adjudged third best all-round cadet in the senior wing cadets amongst 17 directorates at New Delhi.
A total of 56 cadets of the Punjab Directorate consisting of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh participated in this year’s Republic Day Parade.
