Jalandhar: NRI shot dead at birthday party celebrations in resort

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 9

In a shocking development, Daljeet Singh, a 31-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI) with an American citizenship, who recently returned to Jalandhar after 11 years to be with his family, was shot dead by his own relative from Tarn Taran at Dhillon Resort on the Talhan road in Rama Mandi here today.

The incident occurred on Saturday night during a birthday party celebrations at the resort, where Daljeet encountered his relative, believed to have an old rivalry with him. Tensions escalated during a verbal spat over personal matters, leading the suspect to pull out his pistol and open fire on Daljeet. Following the shooting, the suspect fled from the resort.

The Rama Mandi police said during a preliminary investigation, it was found that three or four rounds of shots were fired out of which two bullets hit Daljeet on his chest and head.

The police said the victim was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The police said, “The grieving family is unable to give a statement. Therefore, we have registered a case under Section 302, IPC, and relevant sections of the Arms Act against an unknown person. An investigation has been launched. The footage of the CCTV cameras is being scrutinised to find leads of the suspect.”

The police said they were trying to find details of the old rivalry between victim and suspect in order to uncover the motive behind murder.

