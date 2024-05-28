Jalandhar: Painting competition

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Cambridge International School, Phagwara, organised a painting competition as a part of SVEEP activities. The students created beautiful artworks promoting 100 per cent voting in the General Election. The best painting, made by Jasmine of Class XII, was presented to the Phagwara SDM, Jashanjit Singh, by Principal Jorawar Singh and ELC Balpreet, which made the day more memorable for the school students. SVEEP Nodal Officer Rajesh Bhanot was also present at the event. The District Administration praised and applauded the school’s efforts. Principal Jorawar Singh apprised students of the power of their votes, emphasising that casting a vote is a prime responsibility of the citizens of this country.

Save tree activity

The tree plantation and save tree activity was organised by the Soldier Group of Institutions under the supervision of school directors, principals, and parents. Due to summer vacations, this activity was held at the students’ homes. They planted trees and sent pictures and clips to staff members. The teachers said that this way, the students would learn to take care of the plants throughout the summer break. The teachers added that the motive of this activity was to upgrade the knowledge of students and to urge them to save the environment. On this initiative, the schools’ group chairman, Anil Chopra, and the vice-chairperson, Sangeeta Chopra, appreciated the efforts of the students and urged them to keep working to save the environment.

Voter awareness

To promote voter awareness and civic engagement ahead of the General Election, the CT Group of Institutions, in association with the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, organised a seminar and a human chain event. The Jalandhar Assistant SVEEP Nodal Officer, Surinder Pal, was the keynote speaker for the event. Faculty members and students participated in the event, showcasing their commitment to enhancing democratic participation. Surinder Pal said, “Active participation in the electoral process is a right as well as a fundamental duty of every citizen. Initiatives such as this are crucial in educating and urging youth to exercise their franchise responsibly.”

Educational trip

The Department of Fine Arts organised an educational trip to Pot-Uh-Ree in Kot Kalan village. A total of 12 students from BFA (Semester VIII) with Dr Neeru Bharti Sharma (Head of the Department) and Dr Shailendra Kumar visited the place. The students participated in outdoor sketching and learned many things about pottery. The principal, Prof Ajay Sareen, appreciated the efforts of staff members and students in the department.

