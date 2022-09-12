Jalandhar: Panic grips Kalia Colony after report of gunfire

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 11

Panic gripped the Kalia Colony on Sunday evening, after some residents claimed to have heard the sound of gunfire in the locality. They informed the police about the incident.

Jatinder Kumar, SHO Division No. 1, said, “The police had received a complaint about gunfire in the Kalia Colony, over some personal enmity between two families. The incident took place outside the residence of Prince. The two families had some disputes over money.” The police are investigating the matter to ascertain the facts.