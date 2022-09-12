Jalandhar: Panic grips Kalia Colony after report of gunfire

Jalandhar, September 11
Panic gripped the Kalia Colony on Sunday evening, after some residents claimed to have heard the sound of gunfire in the locality. They informed the police about the incident.
Jatinder Kumar, SHO Division No. 1, said, “The police had received a complaint about gunfire in the Kalia Colony, over some personal enmity between two families. The incident took place outside the residence of Prince. The two families had some disputes over money.” The police are investigating the matter to ascertain the facts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod
Triggers fresh BJP-AAP war of words
SFIO arrests kingpin of Chinese shell firms
Involved in serious financial crimes | He was attempting to...
Won't mislead, restoring Art 370 uphill task: Ghulam Nabi Azad
'Congress drifting into abyss by losing elections after elec...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi was given shelter by gangsters plotting Salman Khan's murder
Planned to flee to Dubai using fake documents