Jalandhar: Parents unwilling to file complaints against schools to regulatory body

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, May 4

Even though members of the District Regulatory Body for unaided educational institutions are making efforts to encourage parents to approach them in case they face any problem at the hands of private schools, parents are reluctant to file written complaints. Reason: They fear if their children’s identity is revealed, they would be subjected to harassment.

Parents reportedly approached members of the body to report their complaints and even have evidence against the schools, but they denied filing written complaints fearing their wards’ identity would be revealed.

Talking to The Tribune, one such parent, requesting anonymity, said, “After reading news regarding the District Regulatory Body, I approached them to complain about exorbitant late fee being charged by schools and how they harass children by not issuing roll number, but they asked me to file a complaint in writing to which I denied,” he said.

He said being a middle-class person, he cannot dare fight an elite businessman who runs an educational institute, therefore he decided to not file a complaint in writing.

Narrating a similar story, another parent Parth Yadav said, “I contacted a member of the body and discussed the issue of inflated transport charges being taken by schools. They asked me to submit a complaint with an affidavit revealing my identity and the bus fee receipt of my children. Firstly, I thought I should submit whatever was asked, but when I discussed the same at my home, my family, fearing that my son would be harassed, asked me not to give it in writing,” he added.

He said the members of the body should come up with a way through which the issues of parents could be resolved without revealing their children’s identity.

Meanwhile, when contacted advocate Manu Jindal, a member of the body, he confirmed that parents are reluctant to file complaints in writing. He said he too received 15-20 complaints on the phone and when he asked the parents to file them in writing, they denied doing so.

Asked if there is some way through which parents and children’s identity could be kept confidential, he said the body holds power equal to a civil court and revealing the complainant’s identity is must. “But I will take up the matter with higher authorities and other members of the body to find a solution to parents’ genuine concern,” he added.

Relevance of regulatory body

To ensure no private school violates the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and to redress complaints of parents and students, the state government formed the district regulatory body in each district across the state in July 2021

There are five members in this body. The DC or the ADC is its chairperson; DEO (Secondary) and DEO (Elementary) are its member secretaries; and there are two other members, who are directly nominated by the state government

How to file plaint

The parents, students or guardians can file written complaints along with an affidavit about his/her identity at the office of ADC Jalandhar, Amarjit Bains, who is the chairperson of the district regulatory body or with the DEO, Jalandhar.

Regulatory Body’s meeting with private schools tomorrow

To apprise all unaided schools in the district of the guidelines of the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Bill Act (2016), the District Regulatory Body for unaided educational institutions has called owners/managing directors/CEOs of 120 private schools for a meeting at the District Administrative Complex on May 6. Issues of fee hike, purchase of books and uniforms from designated shops and guidelines of the Punjab Regulation Fee Act are likely to be discussed in detail.