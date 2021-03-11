Jalandhar: Parents unwilling to file complaints against schools to regulatory body

Fear harassment of their children by schools if identified

Jalandhar: Parents unwilling to file complaints against schools to regulatory body

Even though members of the District Regulatory Body for unaided educational institutions are making efforts to encourage parents to approach them in case they face any problem at the hands of private schools, parents are reluctant to file written complaints.

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, May 4

Even though members of the District Regulatory Body for unaided educational institutions are making efforts to encourage parents to approach them in case they face any problem at the hands of private schools, parents are reluctant to file written complaints. Reason: They fear if their children’s identity is revealed, they would be subjected to harassment.

Parents reportedly approached members of the body to report their complaints and even have evidence against the schools, but they denied filing written complaints fearing their wards’ identity would be revealed.

Talking to The Tribune, one such parent, requesting anonymity, said, “After reading news regarding the District Regulatory Body, I approached them to complain about exorbitant late fee being charged by schools and how they harass children by not issuing roll number, but they asked me to file a complaint in writing to which I denied,” he said.

He said being a middle-class person, he cannot dare fight an elite businessman who runs an educational institute, therefore he decided to not file a complaint in writing.

Narrating a similar story, another parent Parth Yadav said, “I contacted a member of the body and discussed the issue of inflated transport charges being taken by schools. They asked me to submit a complaint with an affidavit revealing my identity and the bus fee receipt of my children. Firstly, I thought I should submit whatever was asked, but when I discussed the same at my home, my family, fearing that my son would be harassed, asked me not to give it in writing,” he added.

He said the members of the body should come up with a way through which the issues of parents could be resolved without revealing their children’s identity.

Meanwhile, when contacted advocate Manu Jindal, a member of the body, he confirmed that parents are reluctant to file complaints in writing. He said he too received 15-20 complaints on the phone and when he asked the parents to file them in writing, they denied doing so.

Asked if there is some way through which parents and children’s identity could be kept confidential, he said the body holds power equal to a civil court and revealing the complainant’s identity is must. “But I will take up the matter with higher authorities and other members of the body to find a solution to parents’ genuine concern,” he added.

Relevance of regulatory body

  • To ensure no private school violates the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and to redress complaints of parents and students, the state government formed the district regulatory body in each district across the state in July 2021
  • There are five members in this body. The DC or the ADC is its chairperson; DEO (Secondary) and DEO (Elementary) are its member secretaries; and there are two other members, who are directly nominated by the state government

How to file plaint

The parents, students or guardians can file written complaints along with an affidavit about his/her identity at the office of ADC Jalandhar, Amarjit Bains, who is the chairperson of the district regulatory body or with the DEO, Jalandhar.

Regulatory Body’s meeting with private schools tomorrow

To apprise all unaided schools in the district of the guidelines of the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Bill Act (2016), the District Regulatory Body for unaided educational institutions has called owners/managing directors/CEOs of 120 private schools for a meeting at the District Administrative Complex on May 6. Issues of fee hike, purchase of books and uniforms from designated shops and guidelines of the Punjab Regulation Fee Act are likely to be discussed in detail.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house

2
Punjab

Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs

3
Punjab

Sadhguru hails Punjab for incentivising sustainable farming practices, CM Bhagwant Mann thanks him

4
Entertainment

Mandira Bedi trolled for sharing bikini pictures with male friend, turns off comments post

5
Sports

Junior World Weightlifting Championships: T Madhavan misses out on medal

6
Punjab

Centre asks Punjab to import coal; will cost Rs 800 cr

7
Nation

Hindu sisters donate land worth Rs 1.5 crore to Eidgah in Uttarakhand, fulfil father's last wish

8
Punjab

43 IAS, 38 PCS officers shifted in major rejig in Punjab

9
Ludhiana

Elderly couple found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana; police suspect murder

10
J & K

150-metre-long tunnel detected on IB in J-K's Samba; had oxygen supply through pipes: BSF

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot
Sports

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds
Punjab

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

Recreating the ‘bindu’, Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza
Amritsar

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

When Sunil Dutt’s family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition; was keen that Nargis accompany him to his village in Pakistan
Trending

When Sunil Dutt's family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition in Pakistan

Top News

Almost three times as many died as a result of Covid than officially reported: WHO

Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO

India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...

4 terror suspects arrested from Haryana’s Bastara toll plaza

4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house

A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...

NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources

NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources

All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...

Delimitation panel signs final order for redrawing assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir

J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43

Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...

Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs

Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs

Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised

Cities

View All

No lessons learnt as stubble fire mishaps continue

No lessons learnt as stubble fire mishaps continue

Amritsar: Congress councillors disappointed as court gives next date for hearing

Amritsar: Parents apprehensive about online classes

Amritsar: Revenue Kanungo Assn, Patwar Union members go on mass leave

Amid inflation, building activities take a big hit

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Rain cools down Chandigarh as mercury dips 4°C

Rain cools down Chandigarh as mercury dips 4°C

Crime incidents show gym owners, bouncers in poor light

Chandigarh Administration speeds up process for installation of 2 solar plants

Panjab University set to host Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu for convocation tomorrow

Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR against IGP

Delhi government to provide subsidised electricity to only those who opt for it

Delhi government to provide subsidised electricity to only those who opt for it

Delhi civic bodies planning to demolish over 2,600 unauthorised colonies: Deputy CM Sisodia

Youth should use technology, education as 'weapons' to protect country: Smriti Irani

Man detained on basis of sketch in Delhi school assault case

Man enters classroom, sexually assaults two girls in Delhi; DCW notice to police, EDMC

4 months after relaying, Garha road dug up again

4 months after relaying, Garha road dug up again

Building a dream home beyond reach of common man now

Dates of cricket tourney clash with Class XII boards, students in a fix

Facebook friend booked for rape

Snatchers' gang busted, 2 held in Jalandhar

Elderly couple found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana, police suspect murder

Elderly couple found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana; police suspect murder

Show-cause notices served on four Ludhiana MC officials for negligence

Shena Aggarwal is Ludhiana MC Commissioner

Sewer connections of 9 illegal colonies snapped in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Colonisers protest non-issuance of NOCs

Rain brings respite from scorching heat in Patiala

Rain brings respite from scorching heat in Patiala

Patiala district administration asks health officials to ramp up Covid vaccination

National Commission for Minorities calls for reports from Punjab, Rajasthan and MP govts on recent communal clashes