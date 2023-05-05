Jalandhar: Parkash Purb marked at school

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Students and staff of Guru Amar Dass Public School, Model Town, celebrated the parkash purb of Guru Amar Dass in Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha. On the occasion, the students, along with music teachers, performed shabad kirtan, recited poems and delivered lectures on the life of the Guru. Divinity teacher and preacher Jasjit Kaur sensitised the sangat to the teachings and preaching of the guru and motivated the sangat to walk on the path shown by him. DCP (City) Jagmohan Singh, paid his obeisance. Ajit Singh Sethi, president, Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Model Town and other committee members were present on the occasion.

Expert from netherlands visits Daviet

Michiel Westermann, incubation expert from Netherlands, visited DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET) for collaboration on building sustainable business incubation in the institute. Westermann had visited engineering, business administration, hotel management and computer application departments and interacted with the students and guided them regarding business ideas. Dr Sanjeev Naval, principal, DAVIET, thanked Michiel Westermann, KR Jain, PUM representative India, and PUM Netherlands team for choosing DAVIET, among other institutions for such the collaboration for promoting entrepreneurship.

Students taken to Amusement Park

An excursion to Wonderland Amusement Park was organised by Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School, Sangal Sohal, to relieve the students from stress of study. Full with energy and excitement, students beat the heat in the water park, took various rides, enjoyed boating and relished lunch and refreshments. Haunted house was the star-attraction for the students. Disco studio compelled everyone to tap their feet and dance with their friends. It was an exhilarating trip full of fun, frolic, adventure and thrill. Everyone came back with a bag full of sweet memories. Principal Priyanka Sharma said such excursions were necessary for rejuvenating the students from daily stress.

Farewell party at St soldier

Farewell party was organised for the students of BEd, DPEd, BPEd, BPEd, DElEd at St Soldier College of Education in which college director Alka Gupta was present as the chief guest. She was welcomed by the teachers and students. Everyone was welcomed by the students with the welcome song of the school. On the occasion, Sagar bagged the title of ‘Mr Farewell’, Ankita Rana was chosen as ‘Miss Farewell’, Gurbani as ‘Miss Confident’, Gurtinder Kaur as ‘Miss Beautiful’ and Love Heera bagged the title of ‘Mr Handsome’. Students who excel in academics were also honoured. Dr Alka honoured all the students and gave her best wishes. Vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra exhorted the students to work hard.

Talent Hunt Competition organised

To unleash the talent of the students, Innocent Hearts School organised a talent hunt competition for the new entrants. The students showcased their talent with great zeal. There were various categories of the competitions such as dance, music, poetry, mental gym and painting. The position holders were Shravan Kakar, Deesha, Krishna, Saksham, Daksh, Divanshi and Onampreet, Rishabh, Manyata Sharma, Anshu, Ishmiti, Yashika Sharma, Divyanshu, Kashish, Onkar Dhingra, Samrathdeep Bhalla, Nitya Sharma, Simran, Paravi Devgun and Lakshita Sharma.

Webinar held at PCM SD College

The Department of Cosmetology of PCM SD College for Women organised a national seminar on ‘Impact of super food on beauty’. The speaker of the day was Vinita Mehta, clinical dietician from Nagpur. She has worked with Prestigio Hospital, PGI Chandigarh, Apollo Hospital, Bilaspur and MMI Hospital, Raipur. She said mindful eating, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle were the key ‘mantras’ for fitness. She elaborated her discourse on super foods like vitamin E, Vitamin C and illustrated ways to improve skin and hair. Students of different streams attended the webinar. Principal Pooja Prashar lauded the efforts of the department in organising the event.

KMVites bag scholarship

Rotary Club, Jalandhar South, in collaboration with the Kapsons Foundation, provided a scholarship to the meritorious and needy students of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya. Keeping in mind the objectives like education of girls and women empowerment, the scholarship was given to the students so that they could excel in the field of academics without any obstacles and hassles. Principal prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi expressed gratitude towards the efforts made by Jyoti Sharma, Sangeeta Sehgal, Manjit Grewal and Chandra for the special gift for the students. She said the scholarship would surely prove to be beneficial for the students in taking a step towards a career based on their choice and interest.

Annual range firing camp held

The NCC cadets of MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, participated in the annual range firing camp. The students were very excited to take the training in firing and also enjoyed being in the company of the defence personnel. Range Weapon Fitter Sergeant Vijay Krishna, Range Officer Wing Commander Deepak Sharma, Commanding Officer Punjab Air Squadron NCC Jalandhar, Range Instructors Sergeant Bharatbhai and Sergeant Pankaj Singh and ANO Amandeep Kaur were present on the occasion. Principal KS Randhawa exhorted the children to participate in such programmes.