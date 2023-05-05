 Jalandhar: Parkash Purb marked at school : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Jalandhar: Parkash Purb marked at school

Jalandhar: Parkash Purb marked at school

Students of Apeejay Institute of Management who bagged titles at a farewell party. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Students and staff of Guru Amar Dass Public School, Model Town, celebrated the parkash purb of Guru Amar Dass in Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha. On the occasion, the students, along with music teachers, performed shabad kirtan, recited poems and delivered lectures on the life of the Guru. Divinity teacher and preacher Jasjit Kaur sensitised the sangat to the teachings and preaching of the guru and motivated the sangat to walk on the path shown by him. DCP (City) Jagmohan Singh, paid his obeisance. Ajit Singh Sethi, president, Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Model Town and other committee members were present on the occasion.

Expert from netherlands visits Daviet

Michiel Westermann, incubation expert from Netherlands, visited DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET) for collaboration on building sustainable business incubation in the institute. Westermann had visited engineering, business administration, hotel management and computer application departments and interacted with the students and guided them regarding business ideas. Dr Sanjeev Naval, principal, DAVIET, thanked Michiel Westermann, KR Jain, PUM representative India, and PUM Netherlands team for choosing DAVIET, among other institutions for such the collaboration for promoting entrepreneurship.

Students taken to Amusement Park

An excursion to Wonderland Amusement Park was organised by Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School, Sangal Sohal, to relieve the students from stress of study. Full with energy and excitement, students beat the heat in the water park, took various rides, enjoyed boating and relished lunch and refreshments. Haunted house was the star-attraction for the students. Disco studio compelled everyone to tap their feet and dance with their friends. It was an exhilarating trip full of fun, frolic, adventure and thrill. Everyone came back with a bag full of sweet memories. Principal Priyanka Sharma said such excursions were necessary for rejuvenating the students from daily stress.

Farewell party at St soldier

Farewell party was organised for the students of BEd, DPEd, BPEd, BPEd, DElEd at St Soldier College of Education in which college director Alka Gupta was present as the chief guest. She was welcomed by the teachers and students. Everyone was welcomed by the students with the welcome song of the school. On the occasion, Sagar bagged the title of ‘Mr Farewell’, Ankita Rana was chosen as ‘Miss Farewell’, Gurbani as ‘Miss Confident’, Gurtinder Kaur as ‘Miss Beautiful’ and Love Heera bagged the title of ‘Mr Handsome’. Students who excel in academics were also honoured. Dr Alka honoured all the students and gave her best wishes. Vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra exhorted the students to work hard.

Talent Hunt Competition organised

To unleash the talent of the students, Innocent Hearts School organised a talent hunt competition for the new entrants. The students showcased their talent with great zeal. There were various categories of the competitions such as dance, music, poetry, mental gym and painting. The position holders were Shravan Kakar, Deesha, Krishna, Saksham, Daksh, Divanshi and Onampreet, Rishabh, Manyata Sharma, Anshu, Ishmiti, Yashika Sharma, Divyanshu, Kashish, Onkar Dhingra, Samrathdeep Bhalla, Nitya Sharma, Simran, Paravi Devgun and Lakshita Sharma.

Webinar held at PCM SD College

The Department of Cosmetology of PCM SD College for Women organised a national seminar on ‘Impact of super food on beauty’. The speaker of the day was Vinita Mehta, clinical dietician from Nagpur. She has worked with Prestigio Hospital, PGI Chandigarh, Apollo Hospital, Bilaspur and MMI Hospital, Raipur. She said mindful eating, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle were the key ‘mantras’ for fitness. She elaborated her discourse on super foods like vitamin E, Vitamin C and illustrated ways to improve skin and hair. Students of different streams attended the webinar. Principal Pooja Prashar lauded the efforts of the department in organising the event.

KMVites bag scholarship

Rotary Club, Jalandhar South, in collaboration with the Kapsons Foundation, provided a scholarship to the meritorious and needy students of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya. Keeping in mind the objectives like education of girls and women empowerment, the scholarship was given to the students so that they could excel in the field of academics without any obstacles and hassles. Principal prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi expressed gratitude towards the efforts made by Jyoti Sharma, Sangeeta Sehgal, Manjit Grewal and Chandra for the special gift for the students. She said the scholarship would surely prove to be beneficial for the students in taking a step towards a career based on their choice and interest.

Annual range firing camp held

The NCC cadets of MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, participated in the annual range firing camp. The students were very excited to take the training in firing and also enjoyed being in the company of the defence personnel. Range Weapon Fitter Sergeant Vijay Krishna, Range Officer Wing Commander Deepak Sharma, Commanding Officer Punjab Air Squadron NCC Jalandhar, Range Instructors Sergeant Bharatbhai and Sergeant Pankaj Singh and ANO Amandeep Kaur were present on the occasion. Principal KS Randhawa exhorted the children to participate in such programmes.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result: Congress wins big, wrests civic body from BJP

2
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

3
Punjab

Main accused in kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan murder case arrested in Jalandhar

4
Punjab

Thousands pay tributes to Parkash Singh Badal at his bhog ceremony

5
Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

6
Nation

Supreme Court closes case proceedings before it in view of registration of FIR on women wrestlers' complaints

7
Nation

Manipur violence: Government issues 'shoot at sight' orders

8
J & K

Technician killed, 2 pilots injured as Army helicopter crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district

9
Nation

Gangster Anil Dujana, accused in 18 murder cases, killed in encounter with UP Police

10
Delhi

Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Chilling video shows how gangster was pulled from prison cell and killed inside Tihar jail by rival gang members

Don't Miss

View All
Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Top News

SC shuts proceedings on wrestlers’ plea

SC shuts proceedings on wrestlers' plea

Says demand for FIR met | Won’t monitor probe into allegatio...

Violence over quota row, ‘shoot at sight’ in Manipur

Violence over quota row, 'shoot at sight' in Manipur

Patna HC stays Bihar caste survey, setback for Nitish

Patna HC stays Bihar caste survey, setback for Nitish

No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks

No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks

Jaishankar, Lavrov discuss irritants due to West sanctions o...

Majithia case: 3 accused based in Canada yet to be arrested, extradition process underway, HC told

Majithia case: 3 accused based in Canada yet to be arrested, extradition process underway, HC told


Cities

View All

Farmers’ group arrested at Delhi border, KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Farmers’ group arrested at Delhi border, KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Irrigation Dept strives to increase area under canal system, over 100 channels restored

AAP MLA opposes school building in residential area

2 booked for extortion

Robbers on prowl in rural belt as cops look other way

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Admn to kickstart work on green corridors next week

Administration to kickstart work on green corridors next week

No takers for garbage collection from parks

Rs 12 cr paid in dues, GMADA withdraws notice to Beverly

CTU expands service on interstate routes

Draft sports policy submitted to Purohit

ED names Sisodia accused in excise ‘scam’ for 1st time

ED names Sisodia accused in excise 'scam' for 1st time

Graft case: No SC relief for DCW chief

Police spying on Kejriwal: AAP

Faridabad STPs not fully utilised, source of pollution

Teen dupes people using fake WhatsApp accounts, nabbed

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

Juvenile among 4 held for kidnapping six-month-old

Job promise not met, nat’l youth awardee meets Union Minister

In Kapurthala, 3.6 LMT grain bought

CM Mann to visit Hoshiarpur village today, routes diverted

SIT quizzes owner of JBR firm, PPCB Chief Engineer, others

SIT quizzes owner of JBR firm, PPCB Chief Engineer, others

Dyeing industries play havoc, generate 131 MLD effluents

MC finds another factory dumping untreated waste into sewer line

Four of vehicle thieves’ gang held, 11 mobikes recovered

11 test +ve for Covid in dist

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

DC reviews four-laning of 29-km Sirhind road stretch

Shut integrated courses, say Punjabi varsity students

Four held with intoxicating tablets, opium

Hit by train, 35-yr-old dies