Jalandhar: PCM SD College for women

Jalandhar: The Department of Office Management and Secretarial Practices of Prem Chand Markanda SD College for women arranged a visit to the Philatelic Museum at the General Post Office in Jalandhar. Postal Assistant Meenu Kalia along with philatelists Rajiv Kohli and Sanjog Paharia led the workshop. The primary objective of this workshop was to guide students on how to collect and design stamps. They were also provided a brief description of various national competitions related to philately. Principal Pooja Prashar praised the efforts of Seema Tiwari, incharge of the department, for organising the event.

DAV College

A womens safety awareness campaign was organised by Women Empowerment and Grievance Redressal Cell of DAV College in collaboration with a radio jockey. The panel of guests, including Inspector Meena K Pawar and psychologist Prabhleen shared their respective experiences and provided basic self-defence tips to the female students. Principal Rajesh Kumar, Vice-Principal Archana Oberoi and Convener of the cell Deepali Handa welcomed the guests and presented them a memento and a planter each. Inspector Pawar said girls were no less than boys. She also said, women should learn self-defence so that they remain safe. Prabhleen delivered a talk on stress management, highlighting ways to handle work and family responsibilities at the same time.

Shiv Jyoti Public School

To seek the blessings of almighty on the commencement of the new academic session, a special assembly and havan were organised. Teachers paid obeisance to Goddess Saraswati and Rekha recited mantras. Principal Parveen Saili and Vice-Principal Ramandeep, Additional Vice-Principal Mamta Arora hoisted the school flag. Fifty-one students got 100 per cent attendance award for the previous session.

Doaba College

The Department of Education and PG Department of CS and IT of Doaba College, in association with NGO Pahal organised a seminar on ‘Electronic Waste: A New Danger of the Age of Technology’. The resource person was Bipin Suman. He was warmly welcomed by Principal. Pardeep Bhandari, Head of the Department of Education Dr Avinash Chander and Professor Sakshi of Department of CS and IT. Principal Dr Bhandari said e-waste had become a major problem in the contemporary age and was causing great harm to the environment. Suman explained e-waste and various sources of its generation. E-waste contains toxic substances such as mercury, nickel, lithium, lead, cadmium, chrome, copper, etc. which are very harmful. He laid stress on 4Rs —refuse, reduce, repair and recycle.