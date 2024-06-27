Jalandhar: Placement record

Jalandhar: Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus has showcased its remarkable standing in professional education by achieving a good placement record this year. The institution has cemented its reputation as a leading educational entity in the region, with over 55 esteemed companies recruiting its students. The highest salary package offered was Rs 9 lakh per annum, extended by Mahindra Finance. Nearly 45 per cent of the students received double or even triple job offers. The major companies which have done recruitment are ICICI Securities, HDFC Life, Tata AIG, ICICI Pru AMC, India Mart, Airtel, Smart Data, Motorola, Vardhman, GramPRO, Reliance LI, ICICI Bank, Kent RO, Bandhan Bank etc. Dr Rajesh Bagga, Director, Apeejay Institute, expressed his delight at the confidence shown by prominent corporate entities in their students.

Workshop on life skills

Ivy World School conducted a professional development workshop titled 'Life Skills and Creative Thinking' to motivate and guide educators towards professional excellence. The workshop was addressed by eminent resource person Vineeta Sareen. Sareen enriched the educators through her outstanding presentation. The engaging presentation created an extremely congenial environment, thereby facilitating meaningful interaction among educators. The training programme had a positive impact on the educators themselves. About 84 educators from all schools that are sister concerns attended the workshop. It was a fun-filled, enriching workshop to assist educators in professional development. Principal S Chauhan said that the workshop was interactive, knowledgeable and opened up new horizons for the educators.

Seminar on effective online teaching

A seminar was held at the State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, on effective online teaching, led by educator Shweta Sharma. Sharma shared innovative strategies and practical insights for enhancing online teaching practices, emphasising classroom management and creating happy learning environments. The session provided valuable tools and perspectives for educators to apply immediately in their virtual classrooms. President Dr Narottam Singh, vice-president Dr Gagandeep Kaur and Principal Savina Bahl greeted the teachers and expressed confidence that the link would continue forever.