Jalandhar police arrest 3 associates of gangster Lakhbir Landa

Jalandhar, June 10

In a major breakthrough, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police have arrested three associates of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Landa who were involved in 35 criminal cases of extortions and cross border smuggling of weapons and drugs.

The Director General of Police Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, on Monday, posted on his X handle that the accused were tasked by foreign-based handlers to eliminate a member of the rival gang.

An FIR has been registered under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Forward and backward linkages are being investigated.

