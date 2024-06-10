Jalandhar police arrest 3 associates of gangster Lakhbir Landa

Jalandhar, June 10
In a major breakthrough, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police have arrested three associates of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Landa who were involved in 35 criminal cases of extortions and cross border smuggling of weapons and drugs.
In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police arrests three associates of #Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Landa.@PunjabPoliceInd intensifies its ongoing crackdown on organised crime adopting a Zero-Tolerance Policy on Organised Crime & Extortion Calls— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) June 10, 2024
The arrested… pic.twitter.com/6rdVduizR3
The Director General of Police Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, on Monday, posted on his X handle that the accused were tasked by foreign-based handlers to eliminate a member of the rival gang.
An FIR has been registered under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Forward and backward linkages are being investigated.
