Jalandhar Police arrest operative of Vicky Gounder gang, recover 3 weapons

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 28

Jalandhar Police on Sunday arrested an operative of the Vicky Gounder gang as part of the crackdown on organised crime in the state.

Taking to X, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the gang was involved in multiple heinous crimes, including arms and drugs trafficking, attempt to murder and extortion.

“One operative of Vicky Gounder Group held with 3 Weapons… FIR registered and Investigations on-going to establish backward & forward linkages”, the DGP said.

In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police intensifies ongoing crackdown on organized crime



One operative of Vicky Gounder Group held with 3 Weapons



The Gang is involved in multiple heinous crimes such as Arms & drugs trafficking, Attempt to murder, Extortion and… pic.twitter.com/7f1y7UFGeS — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) April 28, 2024

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaurav Yadav #Punjab Police