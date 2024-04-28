Jalandhar Police arrest operative of Vicky Gounder gang, recover 3 weapons

Chandigarh, April 28
Jalandhar Police on Sunday arrested an operative of the Vicky Gounder gang as part of the crackdown on organised crime in the state.
Taking to X, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the gang was involved in multiple heinous crimes, including arms and drugs trafficking, attempt to murder and extortion.
“One operative of Vicky Gounder Group held with 3 Weapons… FIR registered and Investigations on-going to establish backward & forward linkages”, the DGP said.
In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police intensifies ongoing crackdown on organized crime— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) April 28, 2024
One operative of Vicky Gounder Group held with 3 Weapons
The Gang is involved in multiple heinous crimes such as Arms & drugs trafficking, Attempt to murder, Extortion and… pic.twitter.com/7f1y7UFGeS
