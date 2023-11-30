Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Police DAV Public School Principal Rashmi Vij has been honoured with the ‘Principal of Innovation’ Award at the Youth Ideathon-2023 event at the IIT, Delhi, stated school co-ordinator Cinny Malhotra. The award was given by the Management and Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC), in association with the CBSE. The award was in recognition of the school’s achievements in the field of science and innovation.

Shiv Jyoti Public School

An inter-house paper bag-making competition was held for students of classes IX to XII at Shiv Jyoti Public School. Mantsa Jahan of Class X bagged the first position while Jiya Jasmine of Class IX stood second. Devanshi of Class X and Jessica Singh of Class XI shared the third position. Bhavna Sabharwal and Suman Khanna judged the competition while coordinator Ranju Sharma conducted the activity.

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University

Dr Susheel Mittal, Vice-Chancellor, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, inaugurated the Media Fest-2023 on the main campus along the Kapurthala road. The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication organised the event for secondary school students of Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts. MDSD School, Kapurthala, won the overall trophy. It secured the first position in the AD Mad Show. Shivika of DMS School, Jalandhar, stood first in the radio jockey competition while Jaskaran Singh of GSSS Bhandal Bet School won the first prize in the photography competition. In Nach Baliye, GGHS School, Kapurthala, bagged the top spot. Registrar Dr SK Misra was the special guest on the occasion.

