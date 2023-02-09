Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 8

The six-year-old daughter of a Nihang Sikh who was kidnapped by an unidentified woman was traced by the police at Amritsar today.

As per information, on Monday, Jodh Singh, who sells vegetables at Maqsudan Mandi, was returning home when he saw a woman pleading for help on the roadside near Maqsudan. The woman who was in a dishevelled condition told him that she was kidnapped by some goons and had somehow managed to escape. The kidnappers were still at her heels and her life was in danger, she told Jod Singh.

Taking her words to be true, Jod Singh agreed to help and brought her along to his house at Kishanpura. He and his wife offered clothes and food to the woman, and even allowed her to stay with them till evening. However, the next day on Tuesday while he was at work, he got a call that his daughter was missing.

He said when they searched for his daughter in the locality and checked the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby, he saw the woman he had helped walking along with her daughter. He then immediately filed a complaint with the Division number 8 police.

SHO Navdeep Singh said that after receiving a complaint from Jodh Singh, he alerted the police of neighbouring districts and circulated the photo of the girl along with that of the woman. He received inputs from Amritsar police this morning, and following some vital leads, they traced the girl near Ranjit Avenue in the city.

The SHO said that the girl had been reunited with her parents and police teams were conducting raids to arrest the woman kidnapper. SHO Navdeep Singh also appealed to the people not to let any outsider enter their house without checking their identity. Also, if they found any such person pleading for help, they must report it to the police instead of helping them on their own, he added.

Woman he helped behind incident, says father