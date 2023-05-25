Jalandhar: Poor water supply in many areas

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 24

For the past three days, the Municipal Corporation has been receiving nearly 20 complaints daily related to no water supply from several areas. As the mercury is rising and scorching heat has started troubling people, no water supply is a double whammy for the residents.

Most of the cases are coming from Kishanpura, Basti Peer Daad areas. On Monday, residents of Kabir Nagar protested against the MC for no water supply in their areas. They sat on road and raised slogans. Sukhjinder Singh, a resident said after they protested, the issue was resolved. “We weren’t getting water for five days. We got water supply in the night,” he said. Bachan Lal, former councillor Ward Number 36 said some areas of his ward were also suffering due to “limited water supply”.