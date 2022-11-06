Jalandhar: Prize distribution ceremony held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The annual prize distribution ceremony Srijan-22 was held at Mehr Chand Polytechnic College. The function was presided over by Punjabi film star and comedian Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi as the chief guest. Ajay Goswami, secretary DAVCMC, Kundan Lal, chairman of advisory board CDTP, renowned novelist Baldev Singh Sadaknama, ML Aeri, Principal Sudhir Sharma, Principal Sanjeev Sood, Principal Jatinder Sharma, councillor Jagdish Samrai, distinguished alumnus of Sai Dass School – philanthropist Sudhir Sharma, RK Choudhary, Principal Vijay Sharma were present among dignitaries. Dr Jagroop Singh, Principal of the college, and staff welcomed the chief guest. Student’s achievement gallery was visited by the chief guest and other luminary personalities. A cultural programme was performed including poem recitation, choreography, dance and bhangra. The chief guest gave away prizes and awards to 160 students from academic, sports and other co-curricular fields. TNS

KMV holds Workshop on business

Jalandhar: Kanya Maha Vidyalaya in collaboration with Institution’s Innovation Council organised a workshop on ‘Bamboo-based Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Development’. The workshop was organised by PG Department of Botany. Dr Nirmala Chongtham, Professor in the Department of Botany, Panjab University, Chandigarh, coordinator, DST- Centre for Policy Research, Panjab University and World Bamboo Ambassador, WBO, was the resource person for the workshop. She discussed the comparative account of various nutrients (g/100 g) present in fresh bamboo shoots and some common vegetables. She described the enormous nutraceutical value of bamboo shoots as some expensive traditional dishes, fortified food items, beverages, dairy products, jams, pickles, health supplements etc., and bamboo shoot processing. Use of bamboo as sustainable construction material for architecture, building infrastructure and furniture worldwide was also very well explained by her. She also discussed about bamboo-based fabric and variety of cosmetic products. She also discussed various medicinal properties of bamboo shoots such as anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic, antimicrobial and cardio-protective properties.She concluded her lecture by saying that bamboo is a superfood for nutrition, health and medicine and also added that bamboo sector has immense potential for entrepreneurship, generating income and employment. She motivated the students to choose bamboo based entrepreneurship and livelihood.

Sports Tournament at DIPS

Inter-DIPS Sports Tournament was organised by DIPS management. In the tournament matches of kho-kho between girls, matches of volleyball and basketball between boys were held at the ground of DIPS School, Suranussi. As a chief guest, MLA Kartarpur Balkar Singh and special guest DIPS MD Tarwinder Singh, chairperson Jaswinder Kaur, vice-chairperson Preetinder Kaur and CEO Monica Mandotra, DSO Lovejeet Singh, DIPS College director Dr KK Handoo graced the tournament. The first semi-final round volleyball first match was won by DIPS Dhilwan was winner.The second match was won by DIPS Tanda. DIPS Uggi team was the winner in the first kho-kho match.The second match was won by DIPS Karol Bagh.