Jalandhar resident nabbed with 25-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 30

The CIA staff of thecity police arrested a person and recovered 25 grams of heroin from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Taleeb Ali, a resident of Panj Peer near Bhagat Singh Chowk in Jalandhar.

One-day police remand SI Ashok Kumar, in-charge of the CIA staff, said the suspect was on Wednesday produced in a court, which sent him to one-day police remand. During the remand, the police would investigate from where he was procuring heroin and to whom he was going to deliver the consignment.

SI Ashok Kumar, in-charge of the CIA staff, said they were carrying out a routine checking on the Nakodar road near Lyallpur Khalsa School. They saw Taleeb standing on the roadside. On seeing the police, he got scared and threw a small packet from his jacket on the road. On the basis of suspicion, the police nabbed him immediately.

“When the police team checked the packet, they recovered 25 grams of heroin from it,” he said.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at the Bhargo Camp police station.

He said the suspect was today produced in a court, which sent him to one-day police remand. During the remand, the police would investigate from where he was procuring heroin and to whom he was going to deliver the consignment.